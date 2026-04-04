DLSA Rajouri organised a legal services camp in Kalakote against dowry and social evils, prompted by a Supreme Court ruling. The event focused on legal awareness, women's rights, and the importance of community action to eradicate these practices.

Mega Legal Camp Against Dowry in Rajouri

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Rajouri organised a mega legal services camp on the issues of dowry and allied social evils in the far-flung areas of Kalakote of Rajouri district. The programme was conducted in response to a landmark legal mandate by the Supreme Court of India in Uttar Pradesh vs. Ajmal Beg case. The camp was organised in collaboration with Tehsil Administration Kalakote and Tehsil Police Services Kalakote( Sub Division) at the community Hall Kalakote.

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The camp aimed to create awareness among the public regarding the serious social issues of dowry-related violence and other associated social evils. Emphasis was laid on the Legal provisions available for the protection of women, the importance of reporting such crimes, and the role of society in eradicating these evil practices. They emphasised that both giving and taking dowry are criminal offences punishable by imprisonment and heavy fines. The campaign specifically engaged rural households and local youth, aiming to shift the cultural perception of dowry from a "traditional gift" to a coercive and illegal practice.

The programme commenced with a formal inauguration marked by ribbon cutting, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the National Anthem. The dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome through a bouquet presentation. The event was graced by Worthy Principal District & Sessions Judge (Chairperson, DLSA Rajouri), Rajinder Sapru, as the Chief Guest, and Worthy Secretary, DLSA, Shama Sharma, as the Guest of Honour. The programme was organised under the supervision of the Chairperson, Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Kalakote, Alisha Bhagat. The special guests on the occasion were DMM(T) Shavika Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, SDPO, Surinder Sharma, Tehsildar Kalakote Manik Singh Rathore, APP, Kalakote, Nawaz Sharif and all other heads of the government department falling under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Kalakote.

Participants were informed about the availability of Free Legal Aid. DLSA Rajouri encouraged victims of dowry harassment to approach the Legal Aid Clinics or the Front Office of the Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC) for immediate assistance.

Awareness Sessions and Community Engagement

During the camp, Adv. Tehseen Ishtyaq delivered an insightful session on dowry death, highlighting its legal implications and preventive measures. Adv. Satpal further sensitised the audience on other prevailing social evils affecting society.

Cultural performances were presented by the students of BBN Shiksha Kendra, depicting the harsh realities of dowry practices and spreading a strong social message against such evils.

A Call for Women's Empowerment

The Chief Guest, Rajinder Sapru, in his address, stressed the need for collective efforts to eliminate dowry and other social evils from society. "Women should realise what's really happening to them first. Are we not equal? You are absolutely equal...You give birth to men, and you should know your value in the world and how important you are. Why should you cower in fear and stay silent? He highlighted how there are Acts against domestic violence which are created to give women equal rights in a marriage. "Just making a law won't solve anything. You, your family and others would have to learn it and know where to go," he said.

Legal and Community Perspectives

The programme also featured valuable addresses by Nawaz Sharif (APP, Kalakote), Surinder Sharma (SDPO, Kalakote), and Tanvir Khan (ADC, Kalakote), who emphasised the importance of legal awareness and community participation in combating social crimes. A chart-making competition was also organised.

The Worthy Secretary, DLSA, Shama Sharma, also addressed the gathering and elaborated on various Legal Aid Services (under NALSA) available to the public.

The programme concluded with felicitation of the guests, distribution of prizes to participants, and a formal vote of thanks presented by Adv. Vinod Kumar. The camp witnessed active participation from local residents, students, and officials, making it a successful initiative towards spreading legal awareness and promoting social justice.

Supreme Court Mandate: The Ajmal Beg Case

On December 15, 2025, the Supreme Court of India delivered a high-impact judgment in the case of State of Uttar Pradesh vs. Ajmal Beg. In this ruling, the court didn't just decide on a specific criminal case; it reframed the eradication of dowry as a "constitutional imperative" under Article 14 (Equality) and Article 21 (Right to Life and Dignity). The case involved the 2001 dowry death of a 20-year-old woman named Nasrin, who was killed over demands for a motorcycle, a TV, and ₹15,000. After a 24-year legal battle, the Supreme Court restored the convictions of the husband (Ajmal Beg) and his mother, expressing deep concern over how deeply "institutionalised" dowry has become across all religions in India. (ANI)