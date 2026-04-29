DK Suresh dismisses speculation of a CM change in Karnataka, stating his brother and Dy CM DK Shivakumar's Delhi visits are routine. He added that the matter of power-sharing rests with the party's high command, not for current discussion.

DK Suresh Downplays CM Change Speculation

Congress leader and Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) president DK Suresh on Wednesday dismissed speculation of a potential change in the Chief Minister's seat, saying that there was "nothing special" about Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visiting Delhi since it is mostly for government-related work. Suresh is the brother of Deputy CM Shivakumar.

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Addressing the media at the BAMUL office, Suresh said that visits to the national capital are routine. "I don't know about good news. There is always good news. Sometimes we go to Delhi for party work, sometimes for personal work. We often go for government work too. There is nothing special about it," he said.

Commenting further on Delhi visits, Suresh noted that both he and Shivakumar travel to the national capital frequently. "Shivakumar and I go to Delhi often. If we went rarely, then it would be a question. We go at least twice a month," he said.

Power-Sharing in High Command's Hands

When asked about discussions around power-sharing within the Karnataka government, Suresh said the matter was not under consideration at present and rests with the party leadership. "This is not the time to discuss this. It is a matter left to the high command. We will follow whatever the high command says," he said.

MLAs Push for Cabinet Berths

He also acknowledged that there is pressure from MLAs seeking ministerial positions, stating, "There is pressure to become ministers."

Earlier n February, More than 30 Congress MLAs from Karnataka wrote a letter addressed to the party's top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his deputy DK Shivakumar, requesting that the first-time MLAs be inducted into the cabinet.

"The people of Karnataka have elected 38 members to legislative assembly from the Indian national congress for the first time and thereby sent out a clear message that they want to see new young faces in the Legislature and that also is the aspiration of the people of Karnataka. That being the case, it is justified that the first time M.L.A s are also accommodated in the cabinet," the letter signed by 31 MLAs read.

"The mix of young and the experienced, is always a right balance to strive and we are sure that your good self with the visionary leadership, make sure this is done in Karnataka. We therefore request you to ensure that at least five first time MLA s are accommodated as ministers in Karnataka, during the reshuffle," it further read.

Following this, a delegation of Congress MLAs travelled to the national capital to meet the party's high command to push for ministerial representation and to raise long-pending demands regarding a cabinet reshuffle.

Internal Friction and Leadership Tussle

Earlier, the Dy CM had hinted at a cabinet reshuffle in the state and said that there was "nothing wrong" with Congress leaders wanting ministerial or Chief Ministerial positions.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "When our Chief Minister has said that there is going to be a reshuffle, naturally, everyone would like to become a minister or CM. They may try. There is nothing wrong with it."

The cabinet reshuffle comes amid the Congress government grappling with internal friction, particularly with supporters of Shivakumar demanding that he be appointed as the Chief Minister for the remaining little over 2 years of the government, citing the 2023 "power-sharing agreement".

This leadership tussle has prompted repeated meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to prevent escalation, and both leaders have time and again said that the party high command will make a decision on the issue.