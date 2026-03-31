Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticised the Centre over rising prices amid fuel shortages, questioning the BJP's 'Acche Din' slogan. He alleged the Ujjwala scheme is now a "firewood stove scheme" and cited widespread price hikes.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday criticised the central government over "rising prices" amid the ongoing fuel shortage due to the escalating tensions in West Asia, and alleged that government schemes like Ujjwala - Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - have become a "firewood stove scheme". Addressing a joint press conference at the KPCC office here, he questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its "Acche Din" slogan.

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"What happened to Acche Din? Should we now call what we have 'Kaccha Din'?" Shivakumar said. The Deputy CM said that due to rising costs and fuel shortages, people are facing hardships. "Elections are underway in five states. Hotels are shutting down, and people are being forced to use electric stoves. Over the last 15 days, electricity consumption in the state has risen by 10%. The Central government has given people a 'firewood blessing', but where will the firewood come from?" he said.

'Price war against ordinary people'

He alleged that the price rise has affected multiple sectors, including cooking gas, toll charges, and railway fares. "Due to the central government's wrong decisions and policies, people across the country are suffering from price rises. It's not just cooking gas cylinder prices, toll charges, and railway ticket fares that have all gone up. Everyone knows how much criticism was directed at the state government when it was compelled under certain unavoidable circumstances to raise prices. The central government is waging a price war against ordinary people," he said.

Shivakumar added, "The Central government is fooling the people. When we undertook a padayatra, we saw how distressed people were due to the price rise. To strengthen their financial position, our government gave them five guarantee schemes. Now our guarantee schemes are providing financial protection to the people."

Widespread price hikes detailed

Highlighting price hikes of essential goods, he said prices of 900 medicines have been increased, and 12 per cent of GST has been imposed. He added that cement prices have risen by Rs 50 to Rs 100 per bag, while iron prices have increased from Rs 47,000 to Rs 59,000 per tonne.

"Prices of 900 medicines have been increased. 12% GST has been imposed. Through the NPPA price revision, tax on these medicines has been hiked from 10.7% to 12%. Prices of essential items, including plastic pipes, have been raised by Rs 7,000 per tonne. Tenders have already been called by the Public Works Department for laying bitumen, and work has already begun. I have informed contractors and officials in Bengaluru that rather than halting work due to price increases, the government will directly supply bitumen," Shivakumar said.

He also claimed airfare has increased by 18% and postal and parcel charges by 34%. Shivakumar said domestic gas prices have reached Rs 2,000 and commercial gas Rs 4,000 in the black market.

"Cement prices have also risen by Rs 50 to Rs 100 per bag. There is a big cement mafia behind this, everyone knows who is controlling it. Iron prices have gone up from Rs 47,000 to Rs 59,000 per tonne. How can ordinary people build homes under these circumstances? This is also causing setbacks to government construction works. On top of this, airfare has been suddenly increased by 18%," the Deputy CM said.

Fuel shortage and black market fears

"Since people have been told not to enter forests, the shortage of firewood will genuinely worsen. Even in villages, gas usage has increased, and people have stopped using firewood. If consumption suddenly spikes, there will be a shortage. The black market is already active, domestic gas prices have gone up to Rs 2,000 and commercial gas to Rs 4,000," he added.

'Centre is not standing by the people'

Shivakumar argued that the central government is not standing by the people in these difficult times. "Postal and parcel charges have been increased by 34%. What happened to 'Acche Din'? If this continues, how will common people survive? It is only because of our guarantees that people are able to breathe a little. In the same way, the central government must create alternative arrangements. The Centre is not standing by the people in these difficult times. We demand that the central government come to the aid of people reeling under price rise," he urged.

Shivakumar also said that the Centre has collected Rs 900 crore on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and asserted that such funds could have been used for rural development. "The Modi government is picking people's pockets every single day. The Central government has collected Rs 900 crore on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. If the central government gave us that same money, we could develop roads in rural areas," he said. (ANI)