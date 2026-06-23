Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar visited Degula Mutt, Kanakapura, to pay final respects to Mummadi Nirvana Mahaswamiji. He lauded the Mutt's societal role in providing food, education, and shelter, and recalled his personal association with the seer.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday visited Degula Mutt in Kanakapura, where he paid his final respects to Mummadi Nirvana Mahaswamiji. Mahaswamiji passed away on Monday due to age-related illness.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Paying homage, Shivakumar said the Degula Mutt has played a significant role in society through education, service and welfare activities. "The Degula Mutt is renowned for providing Anna, Akshara, and Ashraya food, education, and shelter," he told the media.

CM Recalls Personal Association with Seer

He further recalled his personal association with the Mutt and said he was fortunate to have received blessings from the seer over the years. "I am fortunate to have the privilege of paying state honours to the Seer as the Chief Minister. There has been an inseparable, centuries-old relationship between our family and the Sri Mutt. The Seer's guidance was present in every function and event at our house," Shivakumar said.

He also spoke about a personal memory from the past election, adding, "Before the last election, I came here and sought his blessings. At that time, the Seer blessed me by handing over a bundle of cash. The Seer already had an intuition of what I would become in the future."

'This is My Mutt'

Shivakumar further said the responsibility of the mutt now rests with the junior seer, expressing confidence in continued guidance and development of the institution. "Now, the responsibility of the Mutt lies with the junior Seer. We will follow the guidance of the junior Seer. In the coming days, let us work together with the junior Seer to develop the Mutt. This is my Mutt; the Degula Mutt and the Maralegavi Mutt are like my two eyes," he said.

'Irreparable Loss': CM's Tribute on X

In a post on X, Shivakumar said the passing of the seer was an irreparable loss and described him as a source of inspiration in religion, culture, education and social service. "Heartfelt Homage to the Most Revered Trinity of Dasaohis. The pontiffs of the Kanakapura Temple Matha, having had the final darshan of the mortal remains of His Most Revered Sri Sri Sri Mummadi Nirvaana Mahaswamiji, have offered their heartfelt homage. The embodiment of maternal affection and simplicity, the divine light to thousands of students, His Most Revered's passing has brought immeasurable sorrow to the great people of Kanakapura and the community of devotees. As the head of the Sri Matha, he made invaluable contributions through religion, culture, education, and social service," he wrote.

"His departure is an irreplaceable loss to the devotee community. I pray that the Lord grant eternal peace to his sacred soul and bestow everlasting tranquillity. Om Shanti," Shivakumar added.

ಲಿಂಗೈಕ್ಯ ಪರಮಪೂಜ್ಯ ತ್ರಿವಿಧ ದಾಸೋಹಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ನಮನ ಕನಕಪುರದ ದೇಗುಲ ಮಠದ ಮಠಾಧೀಶರು, ಪರಮಪೂಜ್ಯರಾದ ನಿ.ಪ್ರ.ಸ್ವ ಡಾ. ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಮುಮ್ಮಡಿ ನಿರ್ವಾಣ ಮಹಾಸ್ವಾಮಿಗಳವರ ಪಾರ್ಥಿವ ಶರೀರದ ಅಂತಿಮ ದರ್ಶನ ಪಡೆದು, ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದೆ. ಮಾತೃ ಹೃದಯಿ, ಸರಳತೆಯ ಸಾಕರಮೂರ್ತಿ, ಸಹಸ್ರಾರು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ದಿವ್ಯಜ್ಯೋತಿ… pic.twitter.com/jWC6sxL7El — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 23, 2026

Eshwara Khandre Also Pays Respects

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre also visited Degula Mutt and paid his final respects to Mummadi Nirvana Mahaswamiji. "The passing of the Swamiji is a matter of great grief. The Seer's contribution to the social and religious sectors is immense. The Sri Mutt, which has a history of around 700 years, is highly renowned in the field of education." (ANI)