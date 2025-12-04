RJD's Manoj Jha backed Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the Centre prevents the LoP from meeting foreign dignitaries. Jha cited 'insecurity' for breaking this tradition, a comment made ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India.

Opposition Accuses Centre of Breaking Diplomatic Traditions

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday emphasised the importance of understanding the country's pulse, claiming that this tradition is being compromised due to "someone's insecurity," after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the LoP is not allowed to meet visiting dignitaries. He said that the opposition is equally elected and should be part of such interactions. This comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India.

Speaking on the issue, Jha said to ANI, "Just as the government is elected, the opposition is also elected in the same way, and it has been our tradition to know about the country's psyche, but this tradition is being ended due to someone's insecurity."

LoP Not Allowed to Meet Dignitaries: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier today, ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the Centre is suggesting that foreign dignitaries not meet the LoP.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said it was tradition under former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh for the LoP to meet foreign dignitaries.

The Congress MP said, "This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time."

Further, he said that PM Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Ministry are "insecure". "We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity," he added.

Details of Putin's Visit to India

Russian President Vladimir Putin has departed from Russia for his two-day State visit to India, as reported by TASS.

According to the Russian media outlet, the Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade and economics, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs. Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda.

Ten intergovernmental documents and more than 15 agreements and memorandums between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries are being prepared for signing during the visit of the Russian President, TASS reported.

Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi this evening for a State Visit to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is his first visit here since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The last time he visited the country was in December 2021.

PM Modi is set to host a private dinner for the Russian President Putin after he arrives in New Delhi.