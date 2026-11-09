Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has renewed his challenge to PM Narendra Modi for an open debate following the latter's remarks about 'Dimagi Naxals' infiltrating organizations and political parties, sparking a sharp political exchange.

Rahul Gandhi Renews Challenge to PM Modi

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday again challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate over allegations of being anti-national and controlled by foreign forces, saying his challenge to the Prime Minister still stands. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saying the expressions of its personnel showed that they did not believe the Prime Minister's remarks. "Your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. He called us Naxals," Gandhi said.

Reiterating his challenge, the Congress leader said the Prime Minister should debate him on who was anti-national and who was controlled by foreign forces. "My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place," he said. Gandhi further claimed that Modi would not be able to face a jawan after the debate. "My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again," he added.

PM Modi's Remarks on 'Dimagi Naxals'

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the threat of Naxalism was not over, alleging that "Dimagi Naxals" had infiltrated several organisations and political parties and were inciting people against the Constitution and democracy. Addressing security personnel during his Diwali celebrations in Bastar, the Prime Minister said that although armed Naxalites had been eliminated from forests, those he described as "Dimagi Naxals" continued to pose a challenge to the country.

"We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation," PM Modi said.

Government Authority on Anti-Naxal Operations

The Prime Minister also accused previous governments of restricting the freedom of security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations, saying his government had given them the authority to take necessary decisions. "Previous governments had also kept the hands of security personnel fighting on the ground tied. Naxalite attacks would take place, but security forces did not have the freedom to retaliate openly. We gave the security forces the freedom to take all necessary decisions. We also worked to stop the support that certain people within the government and the system had extended to Left-Wing Extremism," he said.

The renewed challenge follows Gandhi's earlier allegations that PM Modi became and remained Prime Minister with foreign assistance and that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreign forces. He had also challenged the PM to an open debate, saying, “I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)