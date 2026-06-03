Ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala praised the incoming Karnataka CM, calling him a capable leader who can deliver good governance. Senior Congress leaders are expected to attend the high-profile event.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that the incoming leader is capable and will bring prosperous administration to the state.

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Expressing confidence in the new Chief Minister's capabilities and highlighting their long-standing professional relationship, Ramesh Chennithala said, "DK Shivakumar is a capable leader. I have known him for the last 40 years. I feel he can give good governance to the people of Karnataka. Under his leadership, the state of Karnataka will prosper. Two years is a good period. He can deliver. I think he will come back again after two years."

Sharing the same excitement for the new government, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kerala State President Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal also welcomed the big day. Commenting on Congress leader DK Shivakumar taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister today, Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said, "This is a very happy occasion... We are very happy..."

Senior Congress Leadership to Attend

Meanwhile, senior Congress leadership is expected to attend the high-profile event. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for Bengaluru to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and several other senior leaders, including multiple Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, are also expected to attend the event.

The ceremony will mark the formal transition of power in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister after a prolonged internal leadership process within the Congress party. Several senior Congress MLAs, including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, are also expected to take oath as part of the new Cabinet.

Supporters of Shivakumar have organised special prayers and celebrations, while his constituency, Kanakapura, has been decked up with banners and cutouts congratulating him on becoming Chief Minister.

The Rise of a Political 'Troubleshooter'

After decades of political manoeuvring, crisis management, and strengthening the Congress organisation in Karnataka, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as Chief Minister after being elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader.

An eight-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Shivakumar--often described as the party's "troubleshooter"-- rose through the ranks with a strong grassroots base and a reputation for handling political crises. His close ties with senior Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, strengthened his claim to the top post after a prolonged internal leadership discussion. (ANI)