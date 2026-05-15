Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar slammed the Centre's Rs 3/litre fuel price hike, blaming PM Modi's failed foreign policy amid the West Asia crisis. He criticized calls to reduce consumption, calling it impractical for the common person.

Shivakumar Blames PM Modi's Foreign Policy for Fuel Price Hike

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday slammed the Centre over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed in managing international relations amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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Reacting to the Centre's decision to increase fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre, Shivakumar said the common people could not be expected to reduce essential consumption and accused the government of failing to effectively handle the situation arising from global conflicts. "Mr. Modi has failed in the international relationship. He could not manage well, he could not help, that is why like Covid, what he said, ring the bell, lift the lamp, lift the lamp and all he's just giving. It is not possible. How to consume oil in my house? How can I stop it? How can I stop vehicle?" Shivakumar told reporters.

The Karnataka Deputy CM also questioned appeals for conservation measures and restrictions on personal consumption. "You ask all the Central Ministers. Today he may reduce his security with two vehicles. Okay fine, let all others do in entire country. No one should travel outside. How can it be there? It is their pleasure, their earning, their running they do. It is very much unfortunate. gold, for everyone one small chain is needed, Mangalyasara is needed. How can they stop Mangalyasara? It is not fair," he said.

Global Tensions Trigger Rs 3 Hike

His remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday. In New Delhi, petrol prices increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel rates rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes.

Centre Cites Financial Strain, Assures Stable Supply

Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally. Despite rising global crude oil prices, the Centre has maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country.

Earlier on May 12, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said India had ensured uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG despite global volatility and supply shocks. Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Puri said fuel prices in India had largely remained stable since 2022 due to strong policy coordination and effective supply management.

"If you look at the fiscal situation, if you look at the fact that my oil companies are losing Rs 1,000 crores every day, the under recovery is going to be Rs 1,98,000 crores. The losses are Rs 1 lakh crore, if you look at the quarter. In that context, how long can you keep it like this? Where is the oil? It used to be around $64 or $65. It has gone up to $115 in that basket," he said.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also stated that crude oil inventories remain stable, refineries are functioning at optimum levels, and adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG are available across the country. (ANI)