Himachal Pradesh secures a landmark Supreme Court victory regarding BBMB power dues, projecting an annual revenue boost of up to Rs 1,000 crore while strengthening the state's financial position under the current administration.

Himachal Pradesh Secures Significant Revenue Boost

Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Friday described the Supreme Court's verdict on the state's outstanding electricity share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as a major victory for the state, claiming that it could generate additional annual revenue of Rs 600 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Chauhan said Himachal Pradesh would receive a total of 11,975 million units of electricity following the verdict, which would significantly strengthen the state's financial position. He credited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's sustained legal efforts and effective representation before the Supreme Court for the outcome. "The Supreme Court's decision is a major victory for Himachal Pradesh and its rights. The state will receive 11,975 million units of electricity, which could generate additional annual revenue of Rs 600 crore to Rs 1,000 crore," Chauhan said.

Background of the Power Dispute

Explaining the background of the dispute, the minister said Himachal Pradesh had an established entitlement of 7.19 per cent in BBMB power projects, but the issue of outstanding electricity dues relating to the previous 30 to 40 years had remained unresolved. He said the matter was taken to the Supreme Court in 1996, while Himachal Pradesh started receiving the benefit of its 7.19 per cent electricity share from 2011. The latest verdict has now paved the way for the settlement of the state's outstanding share.

Chauhan said Chief Minister Sukhu had engaged some of the country's leading lawyers to present Himachal's case effectively before the Supreme Court and had also pursued the matter with the Central Government. Targeting Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, the minister questioned what efforts the previous BJP government had made between 2017 and 2022 to resolve the BBMB electricity share dispute and other important issues concerning the state's financial interests.

"I am not denying the contributions made by former Chief Ministers, including Virbhadra Singh. However, the present government has pursued these matters with seriousness and determination to secure the rights of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Strategic Financial Decisions

Referring to the Kishau Dam project, Chauhan said the Sukhu government had opposed any proposal that would place the entire financial burden associated with power generation on Himachal Pradesh. Following discussions with the Central Government, it was agreed that Himachal's share of the project cost would be distributed among the five partner states, providing relief of approximately Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore to the state, he claimed.

The minister also referred to the settlement in the Wildflower Hall case, saying the agreement had brought approximately Rs 400 crore to the state exchequer. Chauhan said the government's objective was to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2032 and asserted that the interests and rights of the state would not be compromised.