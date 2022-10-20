Diwali 2022: PM Modi 'gift' to 75,000 youngsters; to get govt jobs across the country

In response to widespread criticism of declining employment figures, Prime Minister Modi declared in June this year that ten lakh new jobs would be created in the next 18 months.

This Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will 'gift' jobs to 75,000 young people across the country. According to sources, the PM will interact with young people via video conferencing on Saturday, two days before Diwali.

Seventy-five thousand young people will be given appointment letters for jobs in various ministries and government departments.

Jobs will be assigned to the Defence Ministry, the Railway Ministry, the Post Department, the Home Ministry, the Labour and Employment Ministry, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Central Bureau of Investigation, customs, and banking, among other departments.

Union ministers from various cities will also take part in this programme.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will join from Odisha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Gujarat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Tamil Nadu, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Pandey from Uttar Pradesh, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur from Chandigarh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav from Rajasthan, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda from Jharkhand, and Minister of Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh from Bihar.

Other ministers will join from various cities, and all BJP MPs will participate from their respective parliamentary constituencies.

In response to widespread criticism of dwindling employment figures, Prime Minister Modi announced in June this year that ten lakh new jobs would be created in the next 18 months.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader at the time, had lashed out at the Centre, calling it a government of "maha jumlas."

The Congress leader compared the recent declaration of 10 lakh government jobs to the pre-poll promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 of two crore jobs being made available.

The BJP and PM Modi have been under heavy fire from the opposition parties for allegedly "destroying" the economy and creating unemployment. In both the state and Lok Sabha elections, employment has been a key campaign issue.

Also Read: 'May he have a fruitful tenure': PM Modi congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected Congress president

Also Read: On PM Modi's 'now we release cheetahs' comment, here's what Asaduddin Owaisi said

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2022; says 'new airbase near India-Pakistan border is crucial for security'