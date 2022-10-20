Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi 'gift' to 75,000 youngsters; to get govt jobs across the country

    In response to widespread criticism of declining employment figures, Prime Minister Modi declared in June this year that ten lakh new jobs would be created in the next 18 months.
     

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi 'gift' to 75,000 youngsters; to get govt jobs across the country - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 1:16 PM IST

    This Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will 'gift' jobs to 75,000 young people across the country. According to sources, the PM will interact with young people via video conferencing on Saturday, two days before Diwali.

    Seventy-five thousand young people will be given appointment letters for jobs in various ministries and government departments.

    Jobs will be assigned to the Defence Ministry, the Railway Ministry, the Post Department, the Home Ministry, the Labour and Employment Ministry, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Central Bureau of Investigation, customs, and banking, among other departments.

    Union ministers from various cities will also take part in this programme.

    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will join from Odisha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Gujarat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Tamil Nadu, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Pandey from Uttar Pradesh, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur from Chandigarh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav from Rajasthan, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda from Jharkhand, and Minister of Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh from Bihar.

    Other ministers will join from various cities, and all BJP MPs will participate from their respective parliamentary constituencies.

    In response to widespread criticism of dwindling employment figures, Prime Minister Modi announced in June this year that ten lakh new jobs would be created in the next 18 months.

    Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader at the time, had lashed out at the Centre, calling it a government of "maha jumlas."

    The Congress leader compared the recent declaration of 10 lakh government jobs to the pre-poll promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 of two crore jobs being made available.

    The BJP and PM Modi have been under heavy fire from the opposition parties for allegedly "destroying" the economy and creating unemployment. In both the state and Lok Sabha elections, employment has been a key campaign issue.

    Also Read: 'May he have a fruitful tenure': PM Modi congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected Congress president

    Also Read: On PM Modi's 'now we release cheetahs' comment, here's what Asaduddin Owaisi said

    Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2022; says 'new airbase near India-Pakistan border is crucial for security'

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul': BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray as Congress invites him to join Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    'Muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul': BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray as Congress invites him to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

    This is Bengaluru India s technology capital rains inundate city yellow alert issued gcw

    This is Bengaluru, India's technology capital; rains inundate city, yellow alert issued

    DefExpo 2022 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get BrahMos Next-Generation missile

    DefExpo 2022: Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get lethal BrahMos Next-Generation missile

    Delhi AIIMS director issues SOP for treating MPs, doctors slam'VIP culture'

    Delhi AIIMS director issues SOP for treating MPs, doctors slam 'VIP culture'

    It was quite clear: Congress Jairam Ramesh defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Ask Khargeji' comment - adt

    It was quite clear: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Ask Khargeji' comment

    Recent Stories

    Box Office Report: Kantara continues to rock; check out performances of Doctor G, Godfather and more drb

    Box Office Report: Kantara continues to rock; check out performances of Doctor G, Godfather and more

    Diwali 2022: Why you should light 13 diyas during Diwali? Importance of each diya sur

    Diwali 2022: Why you should light 13 diyas during Diwali? Importance of each diya

    Diwali 2022 Google has a special festival surprise for users this year Details here gcw

    Diwali 2022: Google has a special festival surprise for users this year; Details here

    football epl man united vs tottenham does Cristiano Ronaldo think he's greater than club Pundits slam walk-off before full time snt

    'Unacceptable!' 'Does Ronaldo think he's greater than Man United?' Pundits slam walk-off before full time

    Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun film beats Salman Khan Tiger 3 Ormax Media list out RBA

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film beats Salman Khan's Tiger 3; rules Ormax Media list of ‘Most-Awaited films’

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon