Senior Congress MLA KN Rajanna fanned the flames of the power tussle in Karnataka, suggesting the assembly be dissolved for fresh polls. He said the CLP should decide the CM, even as he expressed personal support for Siddaramaiah's continuation.

MLA Calls for Fresh Polls Amid Power Tussle

Amid the power tussle in the ruling Congress, senior party MLA and former minister KN Rajanna said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) should decide the chief minister, and hence "dissolve the assembly and face elections. He said it was the CLP which had elected Siddaramaiah as the CM. "Let's dissolve (the Assembly) and face the elections. Then let's work together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and come with a majority. Then let him serve as the CM for 5 years. Wasn't it the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that elected Siddaramaiah? Now the decision should be made by the CLP," the Congress MLA told reporters on Wednesday.

However, Rajanna favoured Siddaramaiah and also threw in the name of state home minister G Parameshwara, suggesting him as the "second option" for the Chief Minister's post. "The high command said not to talk about leadership. That's why I won't talk about it. My personal wish is that Siddaramaiah should be the CM for five years. The AICC will clarify in the next couple of days. Otherwise, the second option is that Dr G Parameshwara should become the CM," he said.

BJP Slams Congress Infighting

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been launching relentless attacks on the Congress, alleging that the party's infighting is stalling development in Karnataka. Senior BJP leader and MLA Mahesh Tenginkai commented on the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Congress leadership in Karnataka, stating that the ruling party's internal rift has begun to reflect in the governance of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tenginkai said the current situation within the Congress appears deeply fractured. "It is Congress's internal matter, and we cannot comment. However, it seems there are nearly three groups within the Karnataka Congress now. Their internal politics will create major cracks in the coming days, which will severely impact the state's politics," he said.

CM Calls Debate 'Unnecessary'

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier said that the debate over the CM post is an "unnecessary debate", attributing recent discussions within the party for being about a cabinet reshuffle. The Chief Minister clarified that the senior party leadership would make the final decisions regarding the reshuffle, as two of the total 34 ministerial posts in Karnataka are currently vacant and would be filled during the process.

Shivakumar Reaffirms Loyalty

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday reiterated his loyalty to the Congress and dismissed speculation over his resignation as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. Shivakumar has also sought a meeting with party leader Sonia Gandhi on November 29 to discuss the ongoing topics. (ANI)