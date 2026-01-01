BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is back in an active organisational role in West Bengal after being asked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ghosh said he's ready for any responsibility as the party gears up for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said he has resumed active organisational work after being asked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he will take up any responsibility assigned to him as the party prepares for the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

Ghosh's remarks come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs and former MPs in the state, signalling renewed organisational activity ahead of the elections. Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Ghosh said that although he was not holding any organisational responsibility earlier, he remained connected with grassroots workers. "My job is not to run the organisation, so I used to stay in touch with ordinary workers. Today, the party called me and asked me to work, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose guidance the BJP in Bengal was established, has himself come here, and he too has ordered me to work, so I have started working. Whatever role the party gives me, I will work in it," he said.

Party Strengthens Organisational Strategy

Dilip Ghosh also held a meeting with West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya. This was the first meeting between the two since Bhattacharya assumed charge, and it is being seen as part of the party's efforts to strengthen coordination and prepare its organisational strategy ahead of the state polls.

Ghosh Hits Out at TMC

Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee over his 'SIR' remarks, Ghosh said the "BJP does not function out of fear of central agencies". "BJP does not think of the ED or the CBI. He is scared. The people of Bengal have made up their minds for a change here," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal is all set to undergo Legislative Assembly elections in 2026. (ANI)