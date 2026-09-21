West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh praised PM Modi's leadership, highlighting India's economic stability. He also launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event a 'show' and stating the public doesn't take him seriously.

Ghosh Lauds PM Modi's Leadership, Economic Stability Addressing the media in Siliguri, Ghosh asserted that public confidence in the prime minister remains unwavering, noting that while global economies experienced severe fluctuations and volatile energy markets drove up fuel costs abroad, India maintained stable retail prices for petrol and diesel. "There is no question regarding Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The country has repeatedly placed its trust in his leadership. Today, major nations across the world invite and respect him. While the global economy has witnessed significant fluctuations in recent years, PM Modi has ensured that India's economy remains unaffected. Despite global volatility in petrol and diesel prices, rates here have remained stable," Dilip Ghosh told reporters. Scathing Attack on Rahul Gandhi Shifting his focus to the opposition, Ghosh further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his recent 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student outreach event. Dismissing the initiative as superficial, Ghosh claimed the public remains unconvinced by the opposition leader's political trajectory, adding that he is not striving to achieve any goal. "Rahul Gandhi has never been serious; that is why the public never takes him seriously either. He will spend the rest of his life this way. He is not striving to achieve any goal; he is merely putting on a show, and people are making fun of him," Dilip Ghosh said. Controversy Over 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi participated in the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction programme on Saturday, where he shared the stage with stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani. During the event, Gandhi's remarks and mimicked gestures drew criticism from BJP leaders, who alleged that the Prime Minister and his late mother were mocked. TMC Defends Rahul Gandhi's Mimicry On Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy defended Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, saying that "no insult was made" and that humour should have a place in politics. Speaking to ANI on the controversy, Roy said, "No insult has been made. What Prime Minister Modi said has merely been repeated; this is not an insult to anyone. There should be room for humour in politics..." BJP Leader Criticises Rahul Gandhi On the same day, Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh criticised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a public programme, saying that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha should understand the importance of a mother in Indian culture, history and traditions. "This is Rahul ji's misfortune. If I had been there or if someone had made such a comment about anyone's mother at my programme, not only Modi ji's mother, but anyone's mother, I would have tried to stop it and expressed regret," Singh told ANI. He added, "If the mother of this country's people is being insulted in front of Rahul ji, on his stage, and that too someone who has passed away, then Rahul ji laughing at it is unfortunate." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership while launching a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event and asserting that the public never takes LoP Rahul Gandhi seriously. Earlier in the day, Ghosh attended a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Shakha at Siliguri's Bagajatin Park, where he also interacted with the Swayamsevaks.Addressing the media in Siliguri, Ghosh asserted that public confidence in the prime minister remains unwavering, noting that while global economies experienced severe fluctuations and volatile energy markets drove up fuel costs abroad, India maintained stable retail prices for petrol and diesel. "There is no question regarding Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The country has repeatedly placed its trust in his leadership. Today, major nations across the world invite and respect him. While the global economy has witnessed significant fluctuations in recent years, PM Modi has ensured that India's economy remains unaffected. Despite global volatility in petrol and diesel prices, rates here have remained stable," Dilip Ghosh told reporters.Shifting his focus to the opposition, Ghosh further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his recent 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student outreach event. Dismissing the initiative as superficial, Ghosh claimed the public remains unconvinced by the opposition leader's political trajectory, adding that he is not striving to achieve any goal. "Rahul Gandhi has never been serious; that is why the public never takes him seriously either. He will spend the rest of his life this way. He is not striving to achieve any goal; he is merely putting on a show, and people are making fun of him," Dilip Ghosh said.The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi participated in the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction programme on Saturday, where he shared the stage with stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani. During the event, Gandhi's remarks and mimicked gestures drew criticism from BJP leaders, who alleged that the Prime Minister and his late mother were mocked.On Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy defended Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, saying that "no insult was made" and that humour should have a place in politics. Speaking to ANI on the controversy, Roy said, "No insult has been made. What Prime Minister Modi said has merely been repeated; this is not an insult to anyone. There should be room for humour in politics..."On the same day, Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh criticised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a public programme, saying that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha should understand the importance of a mother in Indian culture, history and traditions. "This is Rahul ji's misfortune. If I had been there or if someone had made such a comment about anyone's mother at my programme, not only Modi ji's mother, but anyone's mother, I would have tried to stop it and expressed regret," Singh told ANI. He added, "If the mother of this country's people is being insulted in front of Rahul ji, on his stage, and that too someone who has passed away, then Rahul ji laughing at it is unfortunate." (ANI)