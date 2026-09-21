Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, attended the 'Antim Ardas' of former minister Bhagat Chunni Lal in Jalandhar. She called his demise a significant loss for society and praised his lifelong dedication to public service and humble nature.

Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, attended the ‘Antim Ardas’ of former Minister Bhagat Chunni Lal and said it was a “deeply sorrowful day” and his demise was a loss for both his family and society.

Gurpreet Kaur Pays Tribute

“It is a deeply sorrowful day for the entire family, as our highly respected Bhagat Chunni Lal is no longer among us. I feel that this loss is as significant for society as it is for the family; Bhagat Chunni Lal dedicated his entire life to social and public service,” Gurpreet Kaur said while attending his antim ardas ceremony in Jalandhar.

She said Bhagat remained humble and down-to-earth despite holding high political offices and stayed connected with the people.

Gurpreet Kaur said she had come to share the family’s grief and prayed to the Almighty to grant Bhagat a place at His holy feet and give the bereaved family the strength to accept His will. She also expressed hope that the family would continue serving Punjab and Jalandhar.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “I came to share in the family's grief and pray to the Almighty to grant Bhagat Chunni Lal a place at His holy feet, and to give the bereaved family the strength to accept His will... and may the family continue to serve Punjab and Jalandhar in the same manner.”

She said Bhagat’s politics were simple and that he never had enmity with anyone. She stressed the need for the younger generation to learn from elders and imbibe their values.

“His life has been very inspiring, and we should take learning from them for the new generation and follow the path of social service that he planted,” she said.

'An Institution in Himself'

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who also attended the last rites, described Bhagat as “an institution in himself” and said he had rendered service in different spheres of society.

“He was an institution in himself… He rendered magnificent service before departing from this mortal world… He dedicated himself to every sphere of society—be it business, politics, or social service,” Cheema said.

AAP leaders on Sunday also attended the last rites of the former Punjab Cabinet Minister and veteran BJP leader in Jalandhar. (ANI)