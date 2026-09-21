Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the foundation of ISRO's Advanced Radar Research Centre in Chandrapur. The facility, part of Project NETRA, will strengthen India's capacity to track space objects and safeguard its space assets.

ISRO's Radar Research Centre in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday shared a landmark milestone for the State, noting that the foundation stone for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Advanced Radar Research Centre was to be laid at Chandrapur, near Guwahati.

In an X post, the Chief Minister said that the facility is being set up as part of ISRO's Project NETRA (Network for Space Object Tracking and Analysis). "A Landmark moment for Assam. Today, we will lay the foundation stone of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ‘s Advanced Radar Research Centre at Chandrapur, Assam. As part of Project NETRA, this facility will strengthen India’s ability to track objects in space and protect our vital space assets," he said. A Landmark moment for Assam. Today, we will lay the foundation stone of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ‘s Advanced Radar Research Centre at Chandrapur,Assam. As part of Project NETRA, this facility will strengthen India’s ability to track objects in space and… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 21, 2026

Further, Sarma highlighted that Assam is growing as a hub for national strategic technology projects. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the establishment of the large-scale project in the State, he said, "For a state once considered far from India’s major centres of technology, it is deeply satisfying to see Assam today becoming home to such cutting-edge national infrastructure. My deepest gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi for considering Assam for this strategic project," he said.

Major Power Project by Adani

Earlier on Sunday, Sarma laid the foundation stone of Adani Power Limited’s 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project at Chapar in Dhubri district.

Estimated to cost around Rs 48,000 crore, the project is among the largest single investments in Assam’s industrial sector. The project is expected to significantly augment Assam’s power generation capacity and create employment opportunities for around 25,000 people during the construction phase and approximately 5,000 permanent jobs once fully operational.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma described the occasion as historic in Assam’s journey towards transforming its power sector. Stating that a strong foundation had been laid for the future development of the State’s power sector, the Chief Minister said the day would be written in golden letters in Assam’s journey towards greater energy self-reliance. The project, he said, would help meet the State’s growing power requirements while ensuring reliable electricity supply for industries and investments. (ANI)