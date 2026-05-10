West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said Kharagpur has seen no development for 50 years and the new BJP govt will have to start from scratch. This comes after Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as CM following BJP's historic win in the 2026 polls.

'Will have to start work from the beginning'

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that there is a strong wave of public enthusiasm in Kharagpur, adding that people have long been demanding change and development in the region since no development happened for 50 years, and the BJP government would have to start work from the beginning.

Speaking to reporters here, Ghosh said the scale of celebration reflected the significance of the electoral victory and the expectations of the people. "The bigger the victory, the bigger the procession that's taking place. Look at the enthusiasm. People have wanted change for quite some years. Kharagpur has got a minister after a long time, so people are very happy... There has been no development for 50 years; here we will have to start work from the beginning," he said.

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Meanwhile, expressing her happiness, Ghosh's mother, Pushpalata Ghosh, said she was proud of her son and confident about his performance in public service. "I am very happy that my son has become a minister. I feel very good. My son will do a good job now. My son has the desire to do good work. He will continue to please everyone. My son was born for the country; he will work for the country," she said.

Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as CM after historic BJP win

This came after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as West Bengal Chief Minister, marking a historic political transition in the state after the BJP secured a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

Along with Ghosh, BJP leaders Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik were sworn in as ministers in the new cabinet.

The grand oath-taking ceremony in Kolkata was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Former BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present.

BJP scripts history in 2026 polls

The BJP scripted history in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections by winning 207 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress, which managed to secure only 80 seats. Adhikari further strengthened his position by winning both the high-profile Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies. According to Election Commission figures, he defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by 15,105 votes. The election also witnessed record voter participation, with polling percentages crossing 92 per cent across the first two phases, making it one of the highest turnouts in the state since independence. (ANI)