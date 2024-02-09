Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dil jeet liya...': RLD leader after PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh

    Jayant Chaudhary, whose RLD has made an alliance with the BJP-led NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, took to X on Friday to welcome Bharat Ratna for his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    The government announced on Friday afternoon that former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was honored with the highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the award on X (formerly Twitter) hailing Singh for his "incomparable contributions".

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote: "He dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers... whether as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or Home Minister of the country, and even as MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He stood against the Emergency (and) his dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters is inspiring."

    And, minutes after Modi's post, Jayant Chaudhary's post on the micro-blogging site, roughly translated from Hindi, read: "Dil jeet liya (Won hearts),"

    Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the fifth Prime Minister of India. He also served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice and is remembered as a "champion of farmers". BJP's move to confer Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh is being seen as the party's outreach to the Jat community 

    The government has also recognised Congress leader and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, and the BJP's LK Advani, as well as world-renowned agronomist MS Swaminathan.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
