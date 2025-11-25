Digvijaya Singh dared MP CM Mohan Yadav to visit Naxal-hit regions, recalling his own overnight stay there. The Congress leader, while opposing Naxal violence, blamed officials and middlemen for its persistence and suggested accepting surrenders.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh has taken a dig at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, challenging him that if the CM has courage, then he should visit naxal-affected areas. The Congress leader Singh also asked the Chief Minister whether he had ever visited naxal-affected areas, highlighting that he spent a night with DGP in the naxal region.

Singh Details Challenge, Stance on Naxal Surrender

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji, have you ever visited Naxal-affected areas? I am the Chief Minister who spent the night with the DGP at the Songuda police station in the Naxal region. If you have the courage, go and stay there. I am a staunch opponent of Naxal violence because Naxals have killed my fellow Congress leaders. I will not forgive that. But if Naxalites surrender, they should be accepted without conditions, and efforts should be made to ensure they receive punishment in all the cases registered against them," Singh told reporters.

'Officials and Middlemen Fuel Naxalism'

The Congress leader emphasised that his objection is only to one thing that the entire Naxal movement persists because certain officials and employees do business with them. Local middlemen, especially those involved in the tendu leaf trade, collaborate with the Naxalites. Additionally, he highlighted that former CM Arjun Singh empowered tendu leaf collectors by making them owners rather than labourers.

Reaffirms 'Gandhian' Stance Against Violence

"I have never supported Naxal violence, nor will I ever do so. I am a Gandhian. I do not support violence in any form and strongly oppose anyone who indulges in it," he added.

Remarks Follow CM Yadav's Jibe

The Congress leader made these remarks in response to CM Mohan Yadav's comment against him during his address this morning. Notably, speaking at a program in Bhopal, CM Yadav said, "Our soldiers kill Naxals but Digvijaya Singh shed tears for naxals. I don't know when the Congress will improve." (ANI)