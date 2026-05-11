Following a shortage, Diet Coke has returned to India in premium glass bottles, but at a significantly higher price. This has sparked a social media debate about the 'aesthetic tax,' with some consumers eagerly paying for the nostalgic experience while others mock the cost, turning the drink into a lifestyle statement.

The internet has now moved on to a new crisis: why are consumers prepared to pay 600 for six little glass bottles of the identical beverage? The great Diet Coke drought of 2026 may finally be over. Coca-Cola has formally reintroduced Diet Coke in its beloved glass bottle shape in India following weeks of panic purchasing, memes, and internet jokes about "saving Diet Coke." The resurgence follows the disruption of international shipping routes and aluminium can supply chains caused by shortages associated with the Iran-Israel war, which made Diet Coke surprisingly hard to find in shops and quick-commerce applications.

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Social media fans are going crazy about the drink now that it has resurfaced and looks more upscale than before. A six-pack of 200 ml glass bottles is now sold on Blinkit for about Rs 480 (after a Rs 120 discount), which has immediately sparked online discussions on what many users are referring to as a "aesthetic tax." In a technical sense, it remains the same carbonated beverage with no calories. Emotionally, it seems to taste like a Pinterest mood board, superiority, and nostalgia.

Social media users have been sharply divided. Some mocked the pricing strategy, while others openly admitted they would still buy it without hesitation because “Diet Coke in glass just hits differently.”

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Most users are questioning why people are willing to pay a premium for this drink. “And people still consume this thinking it’s good for health??" asked one user, while another commented, “Whats with the obsession of diet coke? Is it different in taste or something else?"

Other users are calling out, and also praising, Coke’s marketing strategy, which is on top of the game. “Coke’s marketing strategy is on another level. Trying to take every penny of this market," wrote a user while another added, “A 300% markup for the exact same zero calorie liquid. Coca-Cola’s margin on the Indian consumer’s aesthetic obsession is going to be absolutely wild."

Now, the craze extends well beyond grocery stores. Indian bars and influencers are hosting full-fledged "Diet Coke parties," complete with themed attire, music, can decorating activities, and even raffle prizes that include crates of Diet Coke cans, according to a Reuters article.

A Mumbai event rewarded lottery winners 50 cans apiece, while partygoers in Delhi allegedly experimented with strange Diet Coke mixes incorporating jalapeos, spices, and honey.

The phenomena is now more about the persona associated with the drink than it is with the drink itself. Diet Coke has successfully transformed from a soft drink into a lifestyle item, somewhere between online sarcasm, luxury branding, and popular nostalgia.