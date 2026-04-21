Mallikarjun Kharge clarified he did not call PM Modi a 'terrorist'. The Congress president said he meant the PM is 'terrorising politicians' and using 'tax terrorism' through agencies like ED and CBI to silence political opponents.

Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' jibe, alleges 'tax terrorism'

Clarifying his earlier remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that he did not call Prime Minister "a terrorist" but spoke about the victimization of political opponents by the Modi government. Kharge alleged that Prime Minister "is terrorising politicians" and "tax terrorism is happening".

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"I did not speak against the PM. PM is terrorising politicians, candidates and regarding this, I said that tax terrorism is happening, ED is conducting raids, Income Tax Dept is conducting raids, CBI is conducting raids...this terrorism is being facilitated by the PM. I did not call him a terrorist...he is scaring people. He is trying to silence people through raids and attempting to defeat them in elections. This is what I said in Chennai," he told ANI.

Details of the original remark in Tamil Nadu

Earlier, Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu. Highlighting opposition unity during the defeat of the Delimitation Bill, which had also been linked to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a "terrorist who does not believe in equality."

"I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us; that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this woman's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)