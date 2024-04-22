Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Did you know India is second-largest source country for new citizens in US?

    Based on the latest available data, CRS said in 2022, as many as 128,878, Mexican nationals became American citizens. They were followed by Indians (65,960), the Philippines (53,413), Cuba (46,913), Dominican Republic (34,525), Vietnam (33,246) and China (27.038).

    Did you know India is second-largest source country for new citizens in US? report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    As many as 65,960 Indians officially became US citizens, making India the second-largest source country for new citizens in America after Mexico, according to a latest Congressional report. According to US Census Bureau data from the American Community Survey, 46 million foreign-born people lived in the country in 2022, making up 14% of the 333 million people who call the US home. Of them, 24.5 million, or around 53%, declared themselves to be citizens via naturalization.

    In its latest “US Naturalisation Policy” report of April 15, the independent Congressional Research Service in the fiscal year 2022, 969,380 individuals became naturalised US citizens. “Individuals born in Mexico represented the largest number of naturalisations, followed by persons from India, Philippines, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic,” it said.

    According to the most recent statistics available, CRS estimated that up to 128,878, Mexican people obtained US citizenship in 2022. Following them were the following ethnic groups: 65,960 Indians; 53,413,; Cuba (46,913); Dominican Republic (34,525); Vietnam (33,246); and China (27.038).

    India accounted for 2,831,330 foreign-born American nationals as of 2023, the second-highest percentage after Mexico (10,638,429), according to CRS. Mexico and India are followed by China with 2,225,447 foreign-born American nationals.

    However, as many as 42 per cent of the India-born foreign nationals living in the US are currently ineligible to become US citizens, CRS report said.

    As of 2023, as many as 290,000 India-born foreign nationals who were on Green Card or Legal Permanent Residency (LPR) were potentially eligible for naturalisation. According to CRS, several observers have voiced alarm in recent years about the backlog of naturalization petitions being processed by USCIS.

    USCIS had around 408,000 outstanding petitions for naturalization as of the end of FY2023, compared to 550,000 at the end of FY2022; 840,000 at the end of FY2021; and 943,000 at the end of FY2020.

    The lowest percentages of naturalized foreign born immigrants come from Honduras, Guatemala, Venezuela, Mexico, El Salvador, and Brazil, while the highest percentages come from Vietnam, the Philippines, Russia, Jamaica, and Pakistan.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heatwave in Odisha: State government declares summer vacations in all schools from April 25 AJR

    Heatwave in Odisha: State govt declares summer vacations in all schools from April 25

    MHA launches 'Pratibimb' to help police crackdown on cyber crimes; how does it works? AJR

    MHA launches 'Pratibimb' to help police crackdown on cyber crimes; how does it works?

    Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels crossed 300': AAP leader Atishi stages 'insulin' protest outside Delhi's Tihar jail AJR

    'Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels crossed 300': AAP's Atishi stages 'insulin' protest outside Delhi's Tihar Jail

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain across the state for next 5 days rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain across the state for next 5 days

    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh RBA

    WATCH: Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh

    17 year old D Gukesh becomes youngest man to win Candidates, to challenge for World Championship gcw

    India's D Gukesh becomes youngest man to win Candidates, to challenge for World Championship

    Earth Day 2024: 6 ways to contribute to the environment on THIS day RKK

    Earth Day 2024: 6 ways to contribute to the environment on THIS day

    Earth Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? Date, theme and 5 ways to prevent our planet RKK

    Earth Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? Date, theme and 5 ways to prevent our planet

    cricket IPL 2024: Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore lead Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore lead Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon