Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk warns that delays in dialogue with the Centre are creating mistrust and sowing seeds of a Buddhist-Muslim divide. He urged the government to intervene, noting it's been over two months since the last talks.

Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said the region is "hanging between trust and mistrust" amid delays in the next round of dialogue with the Centre, urging timely intervention from the government to address growing concerns in the sensitive border region. He warned that the prolonged gap in dialogue is creating disillusionment and "sowing the seeds of the Leh-Kargil (Buddhist - Muslim) divide".

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Sharing a post on X, Wangchuk said, "HANGING BETWEEN TRUST & MISTRUST - LADAKH AWAITS DIALOGUE...Today marks exactly one month since the unconditional revocation of my detention under the NSA, 1980. The revocation order gave us hope that the Centre was willing to correct past mistakes, as it spoke of "building mutual trust" for a "constructive and meaningful dialogue." However, even after 2.5 months since the last dialogue on 4th February, not even a date for the next round of talks has been announced." HANGING BETWEEN TRUST & MISTRUST - LADAKH AWAITS DIALOGUE Today marks exactly one month since the unconditional revocation of my detention under the NSA, 1980. The revocation order gave us hope that the Centre was willing to correct past mistakes, as it spoke of “building mutual… pic.twitter.com/qJMiPU3ZTv — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) April 13, 2026

'Delay Sowing Seeds of Divide'

He further cautioned that the delay was being exploited to create divisions in the region. "On the 'trust' front, shady entities are using this gap to sow seeds of the Leh-Kargil (Buddhist - Muslim) divide," he wrote.

Expressing concern over growing public sentiment in the sensitive border region, Wangchuk urged the Centre to expedite engagement. "As people in this sensitive border region grow disheartened and demoralised, I urge Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and HM Amit Shah ji to take timely measures, in national interest, to resolve the issues at the earliest," he added.

Government Reiterates Commitment to Dialogue

On March 14, the Government revoked the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act (NSA). Ministry of Home Affairs said that in the backdrop of the serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh on 24 September 2025, Sonam Wangchuk was detained on 26 September 2025 under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, with a view to maintaining public order.

The Government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region. The Government added that they remain committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders.

The Government reiterated its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh. It remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms. (ANI)