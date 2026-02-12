The Madras High Court has ordered cricketer MS Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh by March 12 for transcribing a CD. This is for his Rs 100-crore defamation suit against retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar, who allegedly linked him to the 2013 IPL betting scandal.

Background of the Allegations

In 2013, during a private television debate on the IPL cricket betting scandal, retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar had alleged that Chennai team player Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also linked to the issue.

In the 2014 case, the High Court had earlier ordered that the CD in the matter be transcribed into written form, subject to payment of the required charges.

Court's Directive on Transcription Costs

While hearing the case, Justice RN Manjula observed that both a translator and a typist would need to devote their full time to transcribing the CD related to the case, which would take approximately three to four months. She also noted that additional expenses would be incurred for copying the translated documents.

Accordingly, the judge directed the petitioner, Dhoni, to deposit Rs 10 lakh towards translation charges in the Chief Justice's Relief Fund by March 12. The translator and typist have been instructed to complete the transcription work by the third week of March, and the case has been adjourned to March 12.

