Congress MP Bimol Akoijam has approached the Rouse Avenue Court for anticipatory bail regarding sexual harassment allegations from his time as a JNU professor. A special judge is scheduled to hear the plea this Tuesday following jurisdiction issues.

Bimol Akoijam Moves Court for Anticipatory Bail

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam has moved the Rouse Avenue Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. Earlier, he was granted interim protection by the Patiala House Court on October 29. Thereafter, he moved the Rouse Avenue Court in view of the jurisdiction issue, as he is a sitting MP from Manipur. Eleven girl students have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him dating back to when he was a professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The Rouse Avenue Court is scheduled to hear Akoijam’s bail plea on Tuesday.

Legal Jurisdiction and Court Proceedings

Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) Nikhil Chopra listed the bail plea for hearing before Special (MP-MLA Cases) Judge Dig Vinay Singh. Akoijam had moved the Patiala House Court for anticipatory bail in view of the jurisdiction of Vasant Kunj North Police Station. However, the court said it could not hear the anticipatory bail plea as Akoijam is a sitting MP and that the jurisdiction lies with the Rouse Avenue Court. The investigating officer also opposed the bail plea on this ground. Thereafter, the court granted him interim protection till November 2. Meanwhile, on Monday, Akoijam’s counsel moved the Rouse Avenue Court by filing the application online. The PDSJ listed the bail plea before the Special Judge for hearing on Tuesday.