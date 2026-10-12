Former Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Puri MP Sambit Patra participated in a mass cleanliness drive under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Pradhan has also sought Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's intervention for key NH projects in Odisha.

Former Union Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a mass cleanliness drive on Monday under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public service. Pradhan was accompanied by Puri MP Sambit Patra.

Programmes under 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' are being organised across the country from September 17 with the objective of taking the spirit of service demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 25 years of public life to every section of society. It will run till October 17.

Pradhan Writes to Gadkari for NH Projects

Earlier last week, Pradhan wrote to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking urgent intervention for key National Highway infrastructure and road-safety projects in his constituency and adjoining regions of Odisha. In his letter, Pradhan highlighted the need to strengthen regional connectivity and improve road safety in view of the rapid industrial and economic growth of western Odisha and increasing traffic movement across the region.

Six-Laning of Sambalpur-Angul-Cuttack Corridor

Among the key proposals raised by the Sambalpur MP was the upgradation of the existing four-lane Sambalpur-Angul-Cuttack corridor to six lanes. He has also sought the construction of two-lane service roads on both sides of the highway to facilitate local traffic movement and improve connectivity for communities residing along the corridor.

New Underpasses and Flyover Proposed

Pradhan has further sought priority approval for four underpasses proposed by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Sambalpur, on NH-55 at Jindal Road, Jarapada, Jeranga and Charmal. The proposed underpasses are aimed at addressing road-safety concerns arising from the movement of heavy commercial and mining traffic along the Angul-Sambalpur section of NH-55. The highway is also used by local commuters and pedestrians, making dedicated crossing infrastructure important for improving safety and reducing the risk of accidents.

The Sambalpur MP also highlighted the need for a flyover at Sambalpur City Railway Station Square on NH-53, identifying the location as a major road-safety concern. Pradhan pointed out that railway passengers frequently have to cross the busy highway at grade, exposing pedestrians to risks amid regular vehicular movement. He has sought expedited sanction and construction of the proposed flyover to improve safety at the location and facilitate smoother movement of traffic.

The MP has requested Gadkari to direct officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide prompt administrative and financial approvals for the proposed projects.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a multi-purpose camp organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Kshatriya Chetna Manch on Tapovan Road in Dehradun. During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected stalls set up by various departments and distributed agricultural equipment, mushroom mini-kits, and Mahalakshmi and Kishori kits provided by the Women and Child Development Department to beneficiaries, a release said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the timely resolution of public grievances received at these camps on a priority basis. He said that wherever a complaint requires more time to resolve, the complainant must be clearly informed about the process and the expected timeline. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of officials to ensure that people do not have to make repeated visits to government offices to get their work done. (ANI)