BJP's Jawhar Chakraborty is confident of winning the 56-Dharmanagar by-election after meeting Tripura CM Manik Saha. Saha provided a campaign roadmap, and Chakraborty believes the opposition's deposit will be forfeited.

Following a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP candidate Jawhar Chakraborty expressed confidence in securing the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly seat in the upcoming by-election. The by-election was necessitated by the sudden passing of sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen.

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Campaign Roadmap from Chief Minister

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Chakraborty noted that the Chief Minister provided a roadmap for the campaign, guiding workers from the booth to the district level. "He guided us on how we should work at every booth, every home, every village, and every street. He explained the entire system and strategy to us. Our singular goal is to build a developed and progressive Dharmanagar together. This is my aim, and it's the aim with which all our workers are dedicatedly working," he said.

Confidence in Massive Victory

He asserted that the opposition will struggle to retain their deposits. "We are confident that in this 56-Dharmanagar election, the Congress-CPIM candidate's deposit will be forfeited. The BJP's symbol, the Lotus, will win with a massive majority, and a 'Lotus' from Dharmanagar will reach the Tripura Legislative Assembly," the candidate remarked.

Appeal to Voters and Supporters

"I want to tell all the voters and citizens of Dharmanagar and Tripura that we are moving forward with the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. Together, we will build a newly developed Dharmanagar...Tomorrow is the scheduled day for filing the nomination. We expect that supporters and voters of BJP from every ward and every house will join us, and the entire Dharmanagar city will be crowded," he added, stating that he expects a turnout of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 supporters.

CM Saha Remembers Late Speaker

Earlier on January 5, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed a memorial meeting organised by the BJP Tripura State Committee in Agartala in memory of the late former Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. Paying tribute to the veteran leader, the Chief Minister on Sunday recalled Sen's contribution to Tripura's legislative traditions and his role in strengthening democratic values in the state. He said Biswa Bandhu Sen was known for his discipline, simplicity and commitment to public service, which earned him respect across party lines. (ANI)