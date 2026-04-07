Former MP Dhananjay Singh expresses hope for justice in a 24-year-old attack case. He recounted the 2002 incident where he was shot and alleges the accused, Abhay Singh, has a violent past, while reaffirming his faith in the judiciary.

Former MP Dhananjay Singh on Tuesday recalled the brutal attack on him in 2002, saying that hope for justice has been awakened after 24 years as the trial nears its final stage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recalling the 24-Year-Old Attack

Speaking to reporters, Singh narrated the incident of October 4, 2002, when he was attacked, and a bullet was fired at his chest, injuring him and four or five of his colleagues. "This is a 24-year-old case. On October 4th, 2002, I was attacked. A bullet was fired at my chest, and four or five of our colleagues were injured. The bullets hit everyone's vital organs; some hit their heads, some lost their eyes, and some hit their necks. I was hit in my left arm," he said.

Singh expressed his confidence in the judiciary, saying, "I have full confidence and believe in the judiciary. With great hope, faith, and patience, I have been fighting this case continuously for 24 years."

Allegations Against Accused Abhay Singh

The former MP alleged that Abhay Singh, the accused, had a history of violence, including a 1996 murder case in which he was the main accused. "Legal proceedings are underway, so I can't say much. Just look into their history; in 1996, a boy named Hemant Pratap Singh was murdered at the university. Abhay Singh was the main accused in that case. I was a co-accused simply because we lived in the same hostel. Abhay Singh mentioned this 1996 case in his statement under section 313. He didn't get bail until 1999 and was in jail continuously from 1996 to 1999. I believe he was released in 2000, after 54 months. His maternal grandfather, who was a Gandhian leader, couldn't even get him released then. Now he claims to have helped someone else? Abhay Singh spent 54 consecutive months in jail for that case. How could he help others? These are just fabricated stories. Wait for the judiciary's decision. We have faith in the judiciary," he said.

Trial Reaches Final Stage

Singh further stated that the prosecution's arguments are ongoing, and a date for tomorrow has been set. "Today was the prosecution's turn for arguments, which will continue tomorrow. I hope they conclude then," he said.

The case is expected to reach its final stage soon, with Singh expressing faith in the judiciary. "India's judiciary is a very strong pillar, and I have full faith in it. Every citizen of the country should have faith in the judiciary," he said.