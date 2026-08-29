Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami refuted BJP's involvement in the Haldwani 'purification' row, calling Congress "issue-less." Rahul Gandhi retaliated, calling the act a constitutional crime and a form of untouchability by the BJP and RSS.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the Congress had become "issue-less" and was pushing unnecessary issues, while responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement over the purification row.

Dhami said no BJP worker was among those who carried out the purification programme in Haldwani, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a rally. He questioned whether anyone in Uttarakhand knew the caste of Kharge.

Dhami Questions Congress's Motives

"Religious frenzy slogans were raised there, and people from a specific religion did this. In response, some religious organisations held a purification program there," Dhami said.

"I think the Congress party has become issue-less, so they are pushing forward unnecessary issues," he added.

Dhami also questioned who in Uttarakhand would believe that there was caste discrimination in the state and said work was being carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with the mantra of "Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas".

"Who in Uttarakhand will believe that there is caste discrimination here? Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, work is being done with the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas..." he said.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP, RSS Over 'Purification'

His remarks came after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, attacked the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the incident, calling 'purification' another name for untouchability and alleging that it amounted to a crime under the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi said the country was witnessing a political contest between the ideology of the Constitution and that of the BJP and RSS.

'Purification' is Untouchability, a Crime: Gandhi

"Our CLP leader in Rajasthan visits a temple, and BJP leaders perform a 'purification' ritual. Congress President Kharge ji, who has dedicated his entire life to the country and the Constitution, goes to the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani to deliver a speech, and a purification ritual is performed there. Who does this? It is the people from the BJP and RSS," Gandhi said.

"Only BJP and RSS members do this, and it is a crime. Under India's Constitution, this is a crime, a criminal activity. 'Purification' is actually just another name for untouchability. Untouchability was outlawed, yet BJP members practice it openly," he added.

Gandhi also alleged that the ritual conveyed that Dalits were "unclean" and should not be touched.

"When they perform this purification, they are effectively saying that Dalits should not be touched, that Dalits are unclean, and this constitutes a crime under the Indian Constitution," he said.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy stems from a Congress rally held at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani on August 8, ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Members of a right-wing group later conducted a purification ritual at the venue, drawing criticism from Congress leaders.

Kharge Raises Issue in Rajya Sabha

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, linking the incident to his identity as a Dalit leader.

Kharge had said that he did not mention any community or religion during his speech at the venue but alleged that people associated with the BJP subsequently conducted a purification ritual of the stage.

"But after my speech, people associated with the BJP carried out a 'purification' ritual of that stage. You may have read about this in the newspapers. Is this the way things should happen in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution?" Kharge had said.

He later called for strict legal action and demanded that a case be registered under the Untouchability Act against those who conducted the ritual.