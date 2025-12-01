Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami sought central assistance from Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to tackle rising human-wildlife conflict. He also inspected an Agniveer training centre, reviewing facilities and motivating the aspiring soldiers.

CM Dhami Discusses Human-Wildlife Conflict with Centre

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav over the phone on Friday to discuss increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the state. Chief Minister shared that the Forest Department and administration are taking effective steps to mitigate this problem and that necessary instructions have been issued to control violent wild animals.

The Chief Minister requested additional resources and cooperation to tackle this serious challenge, according to a release. Providing assurance of every possible assistance from the Central Government, the Union Minister emphasised scientific management, modern technology, and a rapid relief system. Expressing gratitude for the Centre's support, the Chief Minister stated that the state government is working to maintain a balance between human safety and wildlife conservation.

Inspection of Agniveer Recruitment Training Centre

Earlier today, Dhami inspected the Agniveer Recruitment Training Centre being operated by the Department of Youth Welfare and Provincial Armed Constabulary and the Sports Department at the Provincial Armed Constabulary Directorate, Raipur (Dehradun). During the visit, he reviewed the training arrangements and facilities available at the Centre.

The Chief Minister interacted directly with the youth preparing for the Agniveer recruitment, seeking feedback on their training experience, daily routine, and the challenges they face. He also enquired about the facilities they feel are required during the training period.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the physical training arrangements, running practice, sports activities, and other basic amenities available at the centre. He directed the officials to ensure that all facilities provided to the trainees meet high-quality standards.

Dhami stated that the state government is providing free and high-quality training to youths preparing for Agniveer recruitment so that they can serve the nation with full confidence.

Encouraging Aspiring Soldiers

Encouraging the trainees, the Chief Minister also participated in sports activities organised at the training centre and interacted with the youths, motivating them to move forward with discipline, hard work, and a positive mindset. (ANI)