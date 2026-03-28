Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to request expedited rail projects, including RRTS extension and completion of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag line. He also sought Rs 143.96 crore for a 'Digital Kumbh' 2027.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Saturday and requested expedited action on several key projects aimed at strengthening rail connectivity in Uttarakhand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Demands for State's Infrastructure

Push for 'Digital Kumbh' 2027

According to a press release, during the meeting, the Chief Minister also briefed the Union Minister on the extensive preparations for Kumbh 2027 and the efforts being made to develop it as a "Digital Kumbh." He sought financial assistance of Rs 143.96 crore from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for this initiative.

Strengthening Rail Network

Highlighting the rapid growth in tourism and increasing traffic pressure in the state, the Chief Minister urged for the extension of the RRTS up to Haridwar and Rishikesh, and requested that the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project be completed and inaugurated by 2026, as per the release. He further requested approval to declare the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail project as a national project, permission for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the Bageshwar-Karnaprayag rail line, doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line, development of the Raiwala bypass bridge, and early completion of FLS under the Char Dham rail project for the Doiwala-Uttarkashi and Karnaprayag-Pipalkoti sections. Additionally, he urged priority approval for the Mohand-Dehradun-Saharanpur rail line project.

Focus on Sports Infrastructure

Meanwhile, CM Dhami on Saturday detailed the state's extensive development of sports facilities, including the completion of over 102 mini stadiums and 157 playgrounds. The Chief Minister emphasised that this is a 'strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth.'

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, said, "To hone the talent of the state's youth and provide them with a better platform, 102 mini stadiums, 157 playgrounds, and 7 multipurpose halls have been constructed in the state. This is not merely an expansion of basic infrastructure, but a strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth, through which sports culture is being promoted in villages, and our players are bringing glory to the state at national and international levels." (ANI)