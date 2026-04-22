Rouse Avenue court extended the CBI custody of DGCA Deputy DG Mudavath Devula and Bharat Mathur by 2 days. The case relates to seeking Rs. 5 lakh bribes for each application to clear files for drone imports. They were arrested from a restaurant.

DGCA Official's CBI Custody Extended

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the CBI custody of Mudavath Devula, Deputy DG of DGCA and Bharat Mathur for 2 days.

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The CBI had sought 5 days' custody to confront the accused with the evidence and for investigation. Special Judge (CBI) Chhavi Kapoor extended the custody after hearing submissions by the CBI and counsel for the accused persons. The court directed the CBI to produce the accused persons on Friday at 12.30 PM.

The court has also allowed the family members of the accused persons to meet them in CBI custody.

Arguments Over Custody Extension

Counsel for the CBI sought 5 days further custody, saying that this case related to seeking an illegal advantage for clearing the file for the import of drones. A deal was struck at Rs. 5 lakh for each application. The accused persons were arrested from a restaurant near Hauz Khas, and an amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh was recovered from the accused persons. Their custody is required for investigation and to confront them with the evidence collected during the investigation.

Advocate Tarun Rana, alongwith M M Khan, appeared for Mudavath Devula and opposed the remand application. He said that there is no difference between the present application and the last application. Both are verbatim. There are no new facts.

Advocate Ashish Batra appeared for Accused Bharat Mathur, who is a senior vice President of the company. He opposed the remand, saying that the recovery is from the premises of the public servant Devula. It is not connected to Mathur. Therefore, his custody is not required.

Background of the Arrest and Case

On April 19, the Rouse Avenue court remanded Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Headquarters and Bharat Mathur in 3 days' CBI custody in a corruption case on Sunday.

As per CBI 19 .04.2026, CBI arrested the DGCA Deputy Director General and a Private Person in Rs. 2.5 Lakh Bribery Case. The CBI registered the case on 18.04.2026 against an official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with representative of a private company based in New Delhi, on the allegation that the accused public servant of DGCA demanded undue advantage from the private persons in lieu of issuing approvals and permissions of applications pending with DGCA.

CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused public servant and other private persons at 04 locations in Delhi, resulting in seizure of cash worth Rs. 37 Lakhs, Gold and Silver Coins and multiple digital devices. (ANI)

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