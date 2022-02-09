  • Facebook
    DGCA initiates probe after Alliance Air flight flies without engine cover

    Soon after the flight took off from Mumbai, the Air traffic controller (ATC) spotted the trouble and sounded an alert.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a probe after an Alliance Air flight, a subsidiary of Air India, took off from the Mumbai airport without its engine cowl (cover) which fell off on the runway. The four-year-old aircraft had around 70 passengers on board. The flight (ATR 72-600) landed safely at its destination.

    “Alliance Air was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj, while the aircraft’s engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover,” a Mumbai airport source told ANI.

    Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, blamed poor maintenance work for the incident. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured. The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is seated before commencing the flight.”

    “It was reported by Mumbai ATC that Engine Cowling has been found on runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM which was operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight,” Mumbai airport official told ANI.

    Cowl protects aircraft engines from foreign particles, reduces drag and cools the engine.

    Alliance Air is a subsidiary of Air India, which has been taken over by Tata Group from the government, and mainly operates on domestic routes as part of the government's regional connectivity scheme.

