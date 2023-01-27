DGCA fines Go First of Rs 10 lakh after flight leaves 55 passengers behind

On January 6, 2023, flight G8 116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport as 55 passengers, who had their boarding passes and bags checked-in, were left behind in one of the four buses that took passengers to the aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday (January 27) fined Rs 10 lakh to Go First for violation of several air transport rules after being probed by civil aviation regulator for one of its flights leaving behind 55 passengers at the Bengaluru airport and taking off.

The DGCA sent notice to the airline for "multiple mistakes" soon after the incident and demanded an explanation. "Go First's response revealed that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff, and crew regarding boarding of passengers in the aircraft," the DGCA said.

Go First had apologised for what it called an "inadvertent oversight", and offered the affected passengers one free ticket to travel anywhere in India, within the next year. The crew involved in the incident was also de-rostered.

The passengers were reportedly accommodated on a flight that left four hours later, at around 10 am.

The DGCA had said "multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, coordination, reconciliation and confirmation" were at play and resulted in a highly avoidable situation.

Since 2022, airlines have been under extra scrutiny, initially because of several mechanical failures mid-air, and more recently due to the crew's handling of unruly passengers.