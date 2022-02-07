Rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh allowed to come out of jail for 21 days

The Haryana government's jail administration has given Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh a 21-day furlough, authorities announced Monday. Gurmeet Ram Rahim, held at Rohtak's Sunaria jail after being convicted of rape and murder, has been allowed leave from February 7 to February 21. The Dera chief is scheduled to be freed from jail on Monday and will travel to the organization's headquarters in Sirsa. He has been granted parole from jail three times before for various reasons, including having a medical exam and seeing his mother.

In May of last year, he was given parole to see his ill mother. He was freed from Rohtak's Sunaria prison and driven to Gurgaon to visit his mother under police protection. The Dera head, which is located in Sirsa, is serving a life sentence for the rape of two women and a life sentence for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping two women "disciples" on August 25, 2017. He was found guilty in both trials and sentenced to ten years in jail in each (total of 20 years). On January 11, 2019, he was convicted on murder charges in the death of Chhatrapati. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

According to media reports, the release of the religious leader is considered as an important event ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. He wields considerable power in numerous Punjab Assembly seats which is up for election on February 20. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on the other hand, has stated that the vacation has nothing to do with the upcoming elections. He emphasised that the Dera leader was granted leave in accordance with the laws.

