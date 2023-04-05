Deploy central forces in state for Hanuman Jayanti: Calcutta HC to Mamata Banerjee

The order comes against the backdrop of a spate of violence in Bengal's Howrah and Hooghly districts during Ram Navami processions. The paramilitary forces, the court said, will generate confidence and ensure law and order.

The West Bengal government has been ordered by the Calcutta High Court to request central troops to help the state police keep the peace during festivities of Hanuman Jayanti. According to the court, the ruling was issued in light of recent events in order to reassure the public that they are secure and won't be disturbed.

Clashes had taken place at some places in Howrah and Hooghly districts between two groups during and after Ram Navami processions last week.

The West Bengal government was instructed to requisition central troops to prevent any disruption of peace when Hanuman Jayanti demonstrations are held on Thursday by a division bench chaired by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, who noted that prevention is preferable to cure.

The court further ordered the Centre to quickly make preparations for such dispatch upon receiving a request from the state.

"If local police apprehend any breach of peace, police should act immediately. Prevention Prevention is better than cure. State police is directed to take assistance of paramilitary forces," the court said.

The court also warned against any public statement on the celebrations of such festivals in view of the sensitive situation.

According to Advocate General S N Mookherjee, the authorities in the state have received about 2,000 requests to conduct Hanuman Jayanti demonstrations. The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

In court, Adhikari's attorney claimed that Chief Minister Banerjee had spoken disparagingly of one group. A political brawl between the Trinamool Congress, which is in power, and the BJP, which is in opposition, has been ignited by the recent acts of violence in the Howrah and Hooghly districts.