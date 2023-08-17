'Demand for multi-state probe': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death

Among the detained individuals, two are third-year civil engineering students, specifically Mohammad Arif and Ankan Sardar. Additionally, Asif Azmal, enrolled in the electrical engineering department of Jadavpur University, is also among those arrested.

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday (August 17) highlighted the escalating complexity of the case involving the demise of a student at Jadavpur University. Adhikari asserted that the situation has transcended regional boundaries, warranting the attention of both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Adhikari disclosed that a Kashmiri student had been apprehended in connection with the case and questioned about his residential certificate status.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "A boy from Kashmir was arrested today. Who issued a residential certificate to him? How did he get the OBC A certificate?... The case has now become multi-state so it's a fit case for CBI and NIA."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kolkata Police took a step further by arresting an additional six individuals, encompassing three students from Jadavpur University. The arrests were made in relation to the tragic demise of a first-year undergraduate student, who tragically lost his life after a fatal fall from a hostel building.

This development brings the tally to nine arrests in connection with the untimely passing of the 17-year-old student, hailing from Nadia.

The grieving family of the deceased has squarely attributed the responsibility for his demise to the seniors residing in the hostel, alleging instances of ragging. The police, who have initiated a murder case, have indicated that there seems to be a discernible element of ragging connected to the tragic incident.

The police officials disclosed that they have taken serious note of the social media posts and photographs shared by university students. These posts appear to indicate the distressing presence of sexual harassment within the context of the ragging incident.

"We have taken into custody six individuals based on the inconsistencies observed in their responses during questioning. It appears that they played an active role in the unfortunate demise of the student," a police official revealed.

The remaining three individuals are former students of the university, as confirmed by law enforcement officials. It has been brought to light that all six resided within the hostel premises and reportedly absconded following the tragic passing of the 17-year-old student.

