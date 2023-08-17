Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hinduism predates Islam, Muslims in India a result of conversion (WATCH)

    In a viral video, Ghulam Nabi Azad is heard discussing the historical context of religions in India. He asserts that everyone in India is initially born with a Hindu heritage, as Hinduism predates Islam. He uses the example of Kashmir's demographic change over centuries. 

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hinduism predates Islam, Muslims in India a result of conversion (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    A video circulating on social media features Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former Congress leader and chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, discussing the historical context of religions in India. In the video, Azad mentions that he believes everyone in India "was born as Hindu." Around 1,500 years ago, Islam emerged, while Hinduism has ancient roots, Azad is heard saying in the video. "Some Muslims may have arrived from external origins and served in the Mughal army. Over time, people converted from Hinduism to Islam within India," he said.

    Azad provided an example, citing Kashmir, where the population was predominantly Kashmiri Pandits six centuries ago before a significant conversion to Islam occurred. He said that the point he was trying to emphasize is that everyone initially carries a Hindu heritage. 

    "Whether Hindu, Muslim, Brahmin, Rajput, Kashmiri, Dalit, or Gujjar, all share a connection to this homeland," he said, concluding that "our origins are rooted in this land, and after life, we shall return to it."

    Azad, a seasoned Congress leader, became part of the growing list of prominent politicians who left the grand old party in August of the previous year. His departure was considered a notable setback for the Congress, coming just before the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, as well as the launch of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on September 7.

    While Azad used strong language to criticize the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, several leaders in the past have expressed concerns about the party's operational approach in recent years.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP to skip INDIA meet if Congress decides to go alone in Delhi

    AAP to skip INDIA meet if Congress decides to go alone in Delhi

    Kerala News live 17 august 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kollam to host Kerala School Kalolsavam in January 2024

    President to launch Project Warship 'Vindhyagiri' on August 17

    President to launch Project 17A warship 'Vindhyagiri' today

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Recent Stories

    Petrol Diesel price today August 17 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Bangalore and other cities gcw

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 17: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    AAP to skip INDIA meet if Congress decides to go alone in Delhi

    AAP to skip INDIA meet if Congress decides to go alone in Delhi

    Kerala News live 17 august 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kollam to host Kerala School Kalolsavam in January 2024

    President to launch Project Warship 'Vindhyagiri' on August 17

    President to launch Project 17A warship 'Vindhyagiri' today

    Embrace Wellness with the Power of Morning Walks: 7 reasons to start your day on the right foot MSW EAI

    Embrace Wellness with the Power of Morning Walks: 7 reasons to start your day on the right foot

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon