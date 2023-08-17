Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hinduism predates Islam, Muslims in India a result of conversion (WATCH)

In a viral video, Ghulam Nabi Azad is heard discussing the historical context of religions in India. He asserts that everyone in India is initially born with a Hindu heritage, as Hinduism predates Islam. He uses the example of Kashmir's demographic change over centuries.

A video circulating on social media features Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former Congress leader and chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, discussing the historical context of religions in India. In the video, Azad mentions that he believes everyone in India "was born as Hindu." Around 1,500 years ago, Islam emerged, while Hinduism has ancient roots, Azad is heard saying in the video. "Some Muslims may have arrived from external origins and served in the Mughal army. Over time, people converted from Hinduism to Islam within India," he said.

Azad provided an example, citing Kashmir, where the population was predominantly Kashmiri Pandits six centuries ago before a significant conversion to Islam occurred. He said that the point he was trying to emphasize is that everyone initially carries a Hindu heritage.

"Whether Hindu, Muslim, Brahmin, Rajput, Kashmiri, Dalit, or Gujjar, all share a connection to this homeland," he said, concluding that "our origins are rooted in this land, and after life, we shall return to it."

Azad, a seasoned Congress leader, became part of the growing list of prominent politicians who left the grand old party in August of the previous year. His departure was considered a notable setback for the Congress, coming just before the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, as well as the launch of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on September 7.

While Azad used strong language to criticize the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, several leaders in the past have expressed concerns about the party's operational approach in recent years.