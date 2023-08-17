AAP to skip INDIA meet if Congress decides to go alone in Delhi

The AAP reacted strongly to some Congress leaders' comments stating their intention to contest all seven seats. They emphasized that if the Congress has already decided not to form an alliance, then the purpose of the INDIA alliance would be defeated.

The Aam Aadmi Party seems to be upset with its INDIA ally, the Congress which on Wednesday dropped ample hints of contesting alone in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Congress leaders from Delhi convened a meeting with the party's high-ranking officials to assess their readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The focus of the discussion was on fortifying the organization across all seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

During the meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, both present, urged fellow party members to maintain unity and stay connected with the public, according to insider sources. Anil Chaudhary, the Delhi Congress President, and former Union Minister Ajay Maken, also present, highlighted the considerations regarding a potential alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, as reported by sources.

"After engaging in discussions with Delhi Congress leaders today (Wednesday), we deliberated on preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The revitalization of Delhi Congress is our primary objective, necessitating the involvement of all leaders and workers. Our efforts to better the lives of Delhi's residents continue, building on our past successes," Kharge stated post-meeting.

Gandhi, in a Facebook post, shared that the meeting of Delhi Congress leaders was overseen by Congress President Kharge. He emphasized the Congress' commitment to amplifying the voice of Delhi's citizens and promoting the city's progress.

Following the larger meeting, Kharge and Gandhi engaged in one-on-one discussions with senior figures of Delhi Congress, including Maken, Chowdhary, and Subhash Chopra, to address leadership matters within the unit.

Chowdhary, whose tenure as Delhi Congress President has concluded, is expected to be succeeded by a new leader.

KC Venugopal, the All India Congress Committee General Secretary, stated, "Attended the meeting to review preparations of Delhi PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) for the Lok Sabha elections, chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders from Delhi."

"Under the leadership of the BJP's Narendra Modi, Delhi has faced severe challenges. People still remember the INC's remarkable 15-year term in Delhi when the city transformed into a modern, thriving metropolis. We are confident that in 2024, the people will offer their full support," Venugopal expressed.

At present, all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are held by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chaudhary, the Chief of Delhi Congress, underscored that it was the Congress that protested against Delhi's liquor policy during the 'Pol Khol Yatra,' leading to the arrest of prominent AAP leaders. He reaffirmed that the Congress will consistently question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (also the AAP's national convener) whenever the safety and protection of Delhi's residents are at stake.

"Today's meeting did not involve discussions about forming an alliance in Delhi; nothing of the sort was addressed. The AAP may speculate, but the decision on an alliance will be made by the AICC central leadership, and they will make the announcement. As an opposition party here, we will continue to raise concerns about corruption," he clarified.

Deepak Babaria, the AICC in charge of Delhi affairs of Congress, clarified that Wednesday's meeting was convened to deliberate on the party's strategy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections, and all senior leaders and workers were in attendance.

Leaders representing diverse sections of society presented their concerns, underscoring that the AAP government is hindering Delhi's progress after the strides made during Sheila Dikshit's tenure.

Babaria explained, "The Delhi Congress resolved to oppose the anti-people policies of the AAP government at the grassroots level."

He further noted that the question of forming an alliance in Delhi wasn't discussed during the meeting; such decisions would be made by the party's central leadership.

"We collectively decided to oppose both the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP government at the Center," Babaria emphasized.

He alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had failed to fulfill the promises he made to the people of Delhi on various issues.

Babaria asserted that Gandhi and Kharge, as senior leaders of the INC bloc, would determine any potential alliance in the national capital. The decision rests with them.

"We have been experiencing difficulties in Delhi for several years now, and we are preparing for the elections. We will field our own candidates, and they will field theirs," he concluded.

Alka Lamba, a Delhi Congress leader, shared that the over three-hour meeting revolved around addressing organizational shortcomings and preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. The directive was to vigorously contest all seven seats. While no decision has been made regarding forming an alliance, the Congress has been instructed to be ready for all seven seats, she confirmed.

Lamba mentioned that "Congress votes have gone to the AAP," and several senior AAP leaders are currently incarcerated for corruption. "We have been asked to prepare for all seven seats and to maintain a strong presence across them," she informed reporters.

The AAP reacted strongly to some Congress leaders' comments stating their intention to contest all seven seats. They emphasized that if Congress has already decided not to form an alliance, then the purpose of the INDIA alliance would be defeated. The AAP will consider attending the next INDIA alliance meeting based on their leadership's decision.

Babaria, the AICC in charge of Delhi affairs of Congress, later cautioned the AAP against being provoked, stressing that they should not fall into such traps.