    Delivery scam: Zepto user charged double the price, Sparks outrage on social media

    Online platforms have become an integral part of urban life, with food delivery apps gaining immense popularity. However, as the demand for these services surged, the initial wave of discounts and freebies has subsided, replaced by a slew of additional charges. Recently, a viral social media post highlighted an instance where a user was charged exorbitant fees on a Zepto order, sparking outrage and discussions about unfair pricing practices.

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 8:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 8:43 PM IST


    Online platforms have become an integral part of urban life. In today's fast-paced world, many city dwellers prefer ordering food online rather than cooking at home. Initially, food delivery apps attracted users with numerous offers and discounts. Subsequently, a large number of people started ordering food online. However, as orders increased, the initial free services disappeared. At the same time, apps started charging extra fees under new names. Recently, social media witnessed a resurgence of complaints against food delivery apps for allegedly charging exorbitant fees, with one user claiming to have been charged an amount equivalent to the price of the ordered item. 

    The details of this incident were shared by an X handle named Medhavi Singh. The user had ordered an item worth Rs 60 through the food delivery app Zepto. The total bill, including delivery charges, came to Rs 171.99. The bill included a small cart fee of Rs 35, a handling charge of Rs 9.99, a surge fee of Rs 40, and a delivery fee of Rs 27, in addition to the item's price of Rs 60. The app also suggested that the user could avoid the Rs 27 delivery charge by purchasing additional items worth Rs 39. 

     

     

    Numerous people commented on the post, expressing their opinions. Some argued that delivery apps would incur losses if they delivered items without such charges. However, many spoke out against the extra fees. "All these fees combined can be called 'lazy tax'," wrote one viewer. “Remember to drink water and sleep like I do,” wrote another viewer. "I'm sorry you got scammed," another viewer commented. 
     

