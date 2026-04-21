CM MK Stalin slams the Centre's delimitation plan as a 'punishment' for progressive states like Tamil Nadu. He highlights his government's welfare schemes and economic growth, accuses the BJP of divisive politics, and vows to protect the state.

Stalin Slams 'Punishing' Delimitation Plan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, calling it an attempt to "punish" progressive states like Tamil Nadu. In a video message posted on X, Stalin framed the issue as one that threatens the state's growth model, linking it to population control and industrial success.

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The remarks come days after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament, effectively stalling the delimitation-linked reforms. Tamil Nadu is set to vote in a single phase on April 23, with the ruling DMK-led alliance facing off against the NDA led by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Taking a direct swipe at the Centre, Stalin said, "Last week, the delimitation bill introduced by the BJP-led Union Government appeared to be an attempt to punish us, a state that has controlled population growth and is among the best-performing in industrial development. As soon as this bill was introduced, I was the first to oppose it and lead protests, including burning copies of the bill. The fire we lit has reduced that bill to ashes." தமிழ்நாடு மீதும், தமிழ் மக்கள் மீதும் நான் கொண்ட பெரும் பாசத்தையும் நாம் எதிர்கொள்ளும் அபாயங்களையும் மனம்விட்டுப் பேசியுள்ளேன். காணுங்கள்…#வெல்வோம்_ஒன்றாக ! pic.twitter.com/wu9Kek7jAD — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 21, 2026

'I Will Always Be Dangerous to Traitors'

In his address, Stalin recalled past criticisms during the 2021 Assembly elections, where opponents had described him as "more dangerous" than his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Responding to the remark, Stalin said, "No one can ever compare me to Kalaignar. I called him 'Leader' more often than I called him 'Father'. When they said I was more dangerous than such a leader, only one thing came to my mind: for those who want to betray Tamil Nadu and stop our growth, I will always be dangerous."

Highlighting Government's 5-Year Performance

Highlighting his government's performance over the past five years, Stalin pointed to welfare schemes and economic growth indicators. "If anyone asks what I've done for the people in these five years, we can talk for hours, even days. I can say with pride that I've fought for the Tamil people against the central government that always betrays Tamil Nadu," he said.

He cited initiatives such as maternity aid, free bus travel for women, the 'Thozhi' hostels, and doorstep healthcare services as key achievements.

Empowering Youth Through Education

Emphasising education, Stalin said, "If we have money, it can be taken. If we have land, it can be grabbed. But education is the only thing that no one can ever take from you," adding that schemes like the school breakfast programme, laptops for students, and the 'Naan Mudhalvan' initiative were aimed at empowering youth.

The Chief Minister also claimed that Tamil Nadu had achieved 11.19 per cent economic growth after 14 years, attributing it to the state's focus on inclusive development. He acknowledged minor shortcomings in governance but said corrective measures had already been implemented.

Accusations Against BJP and AIADMK

Stalin further accused the BJP of attempting to impose "communal narratives" in the state, while dismissing allegations that the DMK was anti-Hindu. "Parties like the BJP are spreading false propaganda that the DMK is anti-Hindu. The DMK is never against Hindus. Under our rule, consecration ceremonies have been conducted for thousands of temples, and temple lands worth 7,000 crore rupees have been recovered," he said.

He also alleged that the BJP was controlling the AIADMK, calling it a "subservient party," and warned voters against what he described as divisive politics. "Today, the AIADMK has become a subservient party, with the BJP as its master. In the states ruled by them, there have been numerous incidents entering churches on Christmas and creating unrest, demolishing the homes of Muslims using bulldozers, and more. Despite knowing all this, Edappadi Palaniswami continues to remain submissive to them. Whenever minorities face any issue, we will always stand with them and fight for their rights," Stalin said.

Positioning himself as a protector of minority rights, Stalin added that his government would "always be on the front lines" to defend vulnerable communities.

A Pledge to Protect Tamil Nadu

Drawing from his political journey, he recalled his opposition to the Emergency era, stating, "During the Emergency in 1970s, when the then Union Government imposed it, I opposed it and fought against it. Back then, I was a young man and the son of Karunanidhi. Today, I stand in the role of a father figure, yet I continue to fight against forces that oppose us. No matter what challenges arise, I will stand firm to protect Tamil Nadu and its people. This is my pledge."

"History should record that as long as the DMK exists, the BJP and its divisive, anti-people ideology can never succeed in Tamil Nadu no matter how many times they try. We do not want those who seek to destroy our rights, our hard work, our people, our culture, and our language or their supporters," he added.

Urging voters to re-elect his government, Stalin said, "The current growth of Tamil Nadu and its strong future must continue for the next five years. As your father, your brother, and your friend, I earnestly ask you, please vote again for the Rising Sun symbol and for our secular, progressive alliance, and ensure the continuation of this good governance."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)