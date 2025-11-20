The Delhi government, under CM Rekha Gupta, has intensified its air pollution control strategy. A massive DPCC anti-dust drive targets construction, industry, and vehicles with real-time monitoring, inspections, fines, and project closures.

Under the firm leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has intensified its air pollution control strategy through year-round, science-driven enforcement. According to an official release, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is now conducting one of the largest anti-dust compliance drives ever undertaken in the National Capital, ensuring that construction, industry, and vehicular contributors are monitored continuously on the ground and in real time.

Massive Compliance Drive Targets Construction Dust

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that through the DPCC Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal, integrated with the Municipal Corporations' building sanction process, the government is ensuring that every construction and demolition (C&D) site above 500 sqm is registered, monitored, and mandated to meet strict dust mitigation standards. Physical inspections by 35 DPCC teams commenced on October 15, targeting all major construction sites across Delhi. In the initial phase, 500 C&D projects were assessed, unregistered projects identified, and tangible actions taken; over 200 Show Cause Notices were issued, 48 projects were ordered shut, and 35 projects were penalised under Environmental Compensation provisions for dust violations, amounting to fines of over Rs 2.36 crore.

Highlighting Delhi's commitment to real-time accountability, Minister Sirsa stated, "We are working relentlessly to bring some systemic change in the system to effectively keep a check on harmful emissions that pollute the air of Delhi throughout the year, especially during the winter season. Every project is being remotely monitored round-the-clock for compliance. Fines, closures, and real enforcement mean dust pollution is confronted at the source, whether from construction sites, traffic, or industrial activities. The SOP is to inspect, assess, and act."

Real-Time Monitoring and Transparency

From October 21 to November 14, registered projects on the DPCC portal surged from 653 to 747 as the government's robust compliance drive gained momentum. Intensive inspections of these registered sites began on October 29; 461 have been inspected already, with further action pending against those breaching dust control norms.

Remote monitoring infrastructure, including 360-degree video fencing and live-linked PM2.5 and PM10 sensors, ensures ongoing enforcement and transparency. Public display boards with the DPCC Portal registration ID have been made mandatory at construction sites to keep every project's compliance status visible to citizens and stakeholders.

Tracking Unregistered Projects

DPCC's inspection teams are proactively conducting surveys across Delhi to track down unregistered projects. Of 4881 localities mapped citywide, 467 have already been intensively inspected, and 33 violations have been flagged for immediate action, with show-cause notices issued.

Public Urged to Join Anti-Pollution Fight

Sirsa summarised, "Our fight against pollution is a full-force action--and we invite every Delhiite to join in. Adopt best practices, avoid burning garbage, opt for public transport, and actively report violations through social media, pollution helpline and the Green Delhi App. Together, we will hold polluters accountable and secure Delhi's future."

Expanding Enforcement and Inter-Agency Coordination

Alongside this, the Minister informed that DPCC held a citywide virtual training session on November 17 for officials of registered construction projects and DPCC is actively coordinating with major government construction agencies, including MCD, NDMC, PWD, CPWD, DDA, DMRC, DJB, to ensure their projects are registered and compliant.

Beyond construction, DPCC's teams are inspecting diesel generator (DG) sets and air-polluting industries, mandating the installation of retrofitted emission-control devices or conversion to cleaner fuel modes, and pushing all industries to transition to cleaner piped natural gas (PNG) as per CAQM directives.

Strengthened Monitoring and On-Ground Action

Sirsa informed that Delhi's winter action plan, dust-control protocols, construction compliance norms, road sprinkling schedules, mechanical sweeping deployment, and waste-management systems have been in place for several months. What has now been strengthened, he explained, is the scale of monitoring, inter-agency coordination, frequency of field inspections and immediate accountability for lapses.

Additionally, Sirsa personally reviewed dust mitigation efforts at key sites in Palam, Dwarka and Mahipalpur, where dust resuspension, traffic movement and accumulated waste contribute to local pollution. He inspected stretches where road-cutting repairs, footpath reconstruction and infrastructure works were underway, directing officers to ensure proper barricading, anti-dust netting, sprinkling of treated water, lifting of debris and complete adherence to construction guidelines.

DPCC has informed that over 1,800 enforcement personnel, alongside 35 specialised DPCC teams, are active across Delhi, representing agencies such as the MCD, DDA, PWD, NDMC, the Revenue Department, the Agriculture Department, and the Traffic Police. During the review, the Minister also noted that DPCC and MCD have intensified their efforts at more than 62 identified traffic-prone hotspots, where dust suppression, sweeping and waste-lifting operations have been expanded. He instructed officials to ensure that these hotspots receive timely water sprinkling, strict compliance with construction requirements, regular sweeping, and immediate corrective action based on morning and evening inspection reports. He stressed that accountability must be fixed for any delay in ground action.

"Delhi's fight against air pollution is relentless, science-led, and action-oriented. Every emission source, from vehicle tailpipes to DG sets, from industrial stacks to roadside dust--is maintained and brought within the ambit of the law. The focus is to make environmental enforcement future-ready, transparent, and committed to making clean air not just a promise, but a reality, every day and every hour," Sirsa added. (ANI)