Delhi's air quality worsened slightly, with the AQI at 159 in the 'moderate' range. Some areas like Jahangirpuri and Wazirpur were 'poor', while Anand Vihar recorded a 'severe' AQI of 404. Other cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru had better air.

The national capital Delhi witnessed a marginal deterioration in its air quality on Tuesday morning. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 159 from 151 yesterday, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The reading continues to remain in the 'moderate' category.

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Delhi Air Quality Worsens

According to CPCB data, several areas remained in the 'poor' category, which included Alipur (205), Dwarka Sector 8 (206), Jahangirpuri (229), and Wazirpur (230). However, air quality in Anand Vihar deteriorated to the 'severe' category with an AQI of 404.

Air Quality in Other Major Cities

Compared to the national capital, several other major cities in India recorded significantly better air quality. Chennai recorded an AQI of 97, while Ahmedabad stood at 86, Bengaluru at 50, Hyderabad at 68, and Mumbai at 63. However, Lucknow and Jaipur reported a decline in air quality, recording AQI levels of 102 and 128, respectively.

Understanding AQI Categories

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates rising pollution levels that can trigger respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone.

IMD Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Northeast India, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next seven days. The isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected to occur in Karnataka and Kerala on June 8 and 9.

The weather agency further predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between June 8 and 14; North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema from June 12 to 14; and South Interior Karnataka from June 11 to 14.

Similarly, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely expected in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and West Madhya Pradesh from June 8 to 14. Furthermore, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab from June 11 to 14; West Uttar Pradesh on June 8 and between June 10 and 14; East Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan from June 10 to 14; and East Rajasthan from June 8 to 14, the IMD added. (ANI)