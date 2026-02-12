Delhi's air quality was in the 'poor' category on Thursday with an AQI of 209, a slight improvement from 294 a day earlier. The temperature was 13.6 degrees Celsius. Several areas like Mundka and Sirifort recorded 'poor' air quality.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 209 around 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A day earlier, the AQI was 294, classified as 'poor'. On Tuesday, it stood at 267 at 7 am, according to CPCB. Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius around 7 am, with humidity at 88 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

AQI in Different Localities

Mundka recorded the AQI at 275, followed by Shadipur (236), Nehru Nagar (249), Rohini (238), Bawana (263), Jahangirpuri (246), Wazirpur (259), Ashok Vihar (229), Narela (240), Vivek Vihar (228), Pusa (257), Sirifort (277), and Chandani Chowk (167), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the AQI at 159, with other areas including Lodhi Road (164), Major Dhyan Chand Stadium (186), Mandir Marg (166), IIT Delhi (158), Aya Nagar (168), and IGI Airport (165) reporting comparatively better air quality.

AQI Category Breakdown

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Previous Day's Pollution Levels

A day earlier, several areas of the city experienced smog, raising concerns among residents.

According to CPCB data, AQI readings were 317 at Anand Vihar, 333 at Bawana, 280 at Chandni Chowk, 252 at Dwarka Sector 8, 192 at IGI Airport (T3), 277 at ITO, 344 at Narela, 277 at Punjabi Bagh, 296 at RK Puram, 339 at Wazirpur, and 335 at Rohini.

Areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path registered an AQI of 277, while AIIMS recorded 296.

The AQI of Akshardham Temple reported 317, classified as 'very poor'. (ANI)