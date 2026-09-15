A 50-year-old Delhi woman from Civil Lines received threatening WhatsApp calls demanding Rs 200 crore. The caller, claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar, threatened to kill her and her husband. Delhi Police has registered a case and is investigating.

Delhi Woman Faces Rs 200 Crore Extortion Demand

A Delhi-based woman allegedly received threatening WhatsApp calls from a foreign number in the name of gangster Goldy Brar, with the caller demanding 200 crore in extortion and threatening to kill her and her husband, police sources said. The demand was the biggest extortion amount reported in Delhi so far. The woman, aged around 50, resides in the Civil Lines area and owns ancestral property there, sources said.

On September 7, at around 10:44 pm, she received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number. The caller allegedly identified himself as Goldy Brar and claimed to have complete information about her. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore and threatened to kill the woman and her husband if the money was not paid.

After initially dismissing the threat, the woman received another threatening call, following which she approached the Civil Lines Police Station. After a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case on September 10 under Sections 351(4), 308(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are probing the matter from all angles and have not yet established whether the threat was actually issued by gangster Goldy Brar or whether someone used his name in connection with a personal or property-related dispute, sources said*.

The district police and Delhi Police Special Cell are investigating the case, and efforts are underway to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind the threat.

Diplomat on India-Canada Relations

Earlier on August 27, Former senior diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni welcomed the recent positive developments in India-Canada ties, saying the alleged claim by gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar could help open "more avenues" for relations between the two countries.

Speaking to ANI, Soni said the deterioration in India-Canada ties under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was linked to his alleged efforts to appease the Khalistani lobby for political support. "So far as Canada is concerned, the problem was with the previous Prime Minister of Canada. He was for political reasons or whatever reason we do not know, but he was playing the game of the Khalistani lobby," Soni said.

"There is a very active Khalistani lobby in operation, and so he felt that by pleasing them he'll gain their support, and that's why he went whole hog. He couldn't care about India's sensitivities. As a result, there was a freeze in our relationship," he added.

Soni said the change in leadership in Canada has brought a shift in the bilateral relationship, with Prime Minister Mark Carney taking steps to address India's concerns. "But the moment - and he was supposed to lose because his local support on the ground among the average Canadian was going away. Not because of just the Khalistani angle but even otherwise. He was not trying to prove to be a popular person. His policies were not something which were in the interest of the average Canadian. And he was there for too long," he said.