A private bus carrying 38 passengers caught fire near the Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad. All passengers were reported safe. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. The bus was travelling to Srisailam.

A private travel bus carrying 38 passengers caught fire near the Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad in the early hours of Thursday. According to a fire official, the bus was travelling towards Srisailam when it caught fire near the temple. All 38 passengers were on board at the time of the incident, but no casualties were reported.

“A moving private travel bus caught fire near the Karmanghat Hanuman Temple. There were 38 passengers on board, but no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. The bus was heading to Srisailam. We received the call around 2:15 am,” the fire official said.

Fire personnel responded to the incident after receiving the alert and took steps to bring the blaze under control. Further details awaited.

Other Fire Incidents in Hyderabad

Earlier on September 16, a fire broke out at a play school in Hyderabad's IS Sadan area. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No casualties were reported, while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, according to fire officials.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a food stall in Hyderabad's Puppalaguda locality following a reported gas cylinder explosion. No casualties were reported in the incident, while the explosion caused visible damage to the stall and nearby surroundings.

Similar Incident in Andhra Pradesh

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a major mishap was also averted in Visakhapatnam after a bus caught fire shortly after all passengers had safely disembarked at Dwaraka Bus Station.

According to APSRTC Visakhapatnam Regional Manager Appala Naidu, the bus had completed its overnight journey and arrived at the station around 7 am. After passengers were offloaded, the driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle while driving it towards the Waltair Depot and immediately pulled over and alerted officials. (ANI)