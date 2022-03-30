Delhi will be under extreme heatwave on March 30, 31

The IMD officials stated a prolonged dry spell in northwest India has resulted in "extreme" hot weather conditions.

Some parts of Delhi are estimated to record an intense heatwave on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature likely to reported at the 40-degree mark, India Meteorological Department stated.

Also, on Thursday, severe heatwave conditions are likely to hit the national capital, the weather department stated on Wednesday.

The northwest, central, and west India heatwave will last another four to five days. A heatwave is declared in the plains when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees above usual, as per the IMD.

IMD added that an extreme heatwave is a temperature difference of more than 6.4 degrees from normal.

On Tuesday, parts of Delhi were hit by a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching above 40 degrees Celsius at eight meteorological stations in the city, with the mark of 41 degrees at Narela, Pitampura, and the Sports Complex station.

The weather department added that the heatwave would likely hit Delhi from April 3 to April 5.

As per the Climate Trends, the highest temperatures in the second half of March have increased in the last three years.

Last year, on March 30, Delhi had reported a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celcius. In March (40.6 degrees Celsius), the highest temperature was recorded on March 31, 1945.

Mahesh Palawat, VP, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, stated that due to the lack of a meteorological system and the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and Pakistan, scorching winds were blowing across North and Central India. March will end on a hotter note, with no relief until the first week of April.

He added that the light winds and dry weather would once again lift the temperature over northwest India, which leads to heatwave conditions.

He elaborates that they anticipate a heatwave to hit parts of central and northwest India by the end of March, surprising as it hit early in the season. The reason is that daytime temperatures have been steadily rising for the past few years. With the surge in global mean temperatures, he stated that maximum temperatures breaking records are here to stay.

