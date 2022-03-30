Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi will be under extreme heatwave on March 30, 31

    The IMD officials stated a prolonged dry spell in northwest India has resulted in "extreme" hot weather conditions. 

    Delhi will be under extreme heatwave on March 30, 31 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New delhi, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    Some parts of Delhi are estimated to record an intense heatwave on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature likely to reported at the 40-degree mark, India Meteorological Department stated.

    Also, on Thursday, severe heatwave conditions are likely to hit the national capital, the weather department stated on Wednesday. 

    The IMD officials stated a prolonged dry spell in northwest India has resulted in "extreme" hot weather conditions. 

    The northwest, central, and west India heatwave will last another four to five days. A heatwave is declared in the plains when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees above usual, as per the IMD.

    IMD added that an extreme heatwave is a temperature difference of more than 6.4 degrees from normal. 

    On Tuesday, parts of Delhi were hit by a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching above 40 degrees Celsius at eight meteorological stations in the city, with the mark of 41 degrees at Narela, Pitampura, and the Sports Complex station.

    The weather department added that the heatwave would likely hit Delhi from April 3 to April 5.

    As per the Climate Trends, the highest temperatures in the second half of March have increased in the last three years. 

    Last year, on March 30, Delhi had reported a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celcius. In March (40.6 degrees Celsius), the highest temperature was recorded on March 31, 1945.

    Mahesh Palawat, VP, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, stated that due to the lack of a meteorological system and the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and Pakistan, scorching winds were blowing across North and Central India. March will end on a hotter note, with no relief until the first week of April.

    He added that the light winds and dry weather would once again lift the temperature over northwest India, which leads to heatwave conditions.

    He elaborates that they anticipate a heatwave to hit parts of central and northwest India by the end of March, surprising as it hit early in the season. The reason is that daytime temperatures have been steadily rising for the past few years. With the surge in global mean temperatures, he stated that maximum temperatures breaking records are here to stay.

    Also Read : IMD warns of severe heat wave conditions in 9 states/UTs over 2 days

    Also Read : Heatwave sweeps north India: Here are 5 steps to stay safe

    Also Read : Cyclone Asani to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands, heavy rainfall expected today

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today gcw

    Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today

    Who is Bitta Karate the Butcher of Kashmiri Pandits gcw

    Who is Bitta Karate, the 'Butcher of Kashmiri Pandits'?

    From Delhi to Moradabad 5 Indian cities among world s noisiest places gcw

    From Delhi to Moradabad, 5 Indian cities among world's noisiest places

    Unity and cooperation need of the hour, says PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit - adt

    Unity and cooperation need of the hour, says PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit

    Meet Sufiya Khan, who ran 6,000 km in 110 days, records new Guinness World Record - adt

    Meet Sufiya Khan, who ran 6,000 km in 110 days, records new Guinness World Record

    Recent Stories

    Did Somy Ali just call Salman Khan 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'? RBA

    Did Somy Ali just call Salman Khan 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'?

    Shane Warne's State Memorial Service LIVE: Family, Australian legends and more pay rich tributes snt

    Shane Warne's State Memorial Service LIVE: Family, Australian legends and more pay rich tributes

    Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today gcw

    Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today

    Drone photographer captured a herd of sheep in time-lapse will make your day; watch - gps

    Drone photographer captured a herd of sheep in time-lapse will make your day; watch

    KGF Chapter 2 What is happening in Yash life Enter the world of KGFverse on the Metaverse RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: What is happening in Yash’s life? Enter the world of 'KGFverse' on the Metaverse

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon