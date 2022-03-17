IMD warns of severe heat wave conditions in 9 states/UTs over 2 days

India has been reeling under severe heat wave conditions and a significant rise in maximum temperatures by at least 3-4°C for the past three days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions for nine states and UTs over next two days. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat on March 17 and 18.

Other states that will also witness the same include Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Odisha. The weather agency also issued a yellow alert for Gujarat as the heatwave has intensified in the state.

For the first time in 20 years, a record-breaking 41.5 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded by March 15 in Ahmedabad. In Surendranagar, the maximum temperature recorded was 41.7 degrees Celsius.

“In past three days, heatwaves have been prevailing in parts of central India, like south Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch and Konkan area. In the central part, from Gujarat-Rajasthan and up to Odisha, the temperature is above normal. We expect the intensity to go down from tomorrow and temperature to fall gradually,” Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD DG, said.

He mentioned southernly continental wind as the cause for heatwaves in central India, during the month of March.

The weather conditions in the upcoming week also predict the chances of a cyclone towards Bangladesh. A low-pressure area brewing over the southwest Indian Ocean is expected to intensify into a cyclone by early next week with forecasts suggesting that it may move towards Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, IMD predicted under the influence of a fresh Western disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during March 18 night to March 20 with thunderstorm/lightning on March 19, 2022.

Light isolated rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days; over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during 18th to 20th; Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on March 20 and 21, 2022. Dust raising winds are very likely to prevail over West Rajasthan on March 19 and 20, 2022.

