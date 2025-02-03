Delhi wedding drama: Bride's father calls off marriage after groom dances to THIS Bollywood song

A groom in Delhi had his wedding called off after performing the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, which the bride’s father found disrespectful. Despite attempts to explain, the father refused to continue the marriage.

Published: Feb 3, 2025, 7:52 AM IST

Indian weddings are often filled with Bollywood dance numbers, with relatives of all ages joining in to celebrate with great enthusiasm. While these songs are typically enjoyed in the spirit of fun, many of them feature lyrics that are not exactly family-friendly. Yet, we often overlook the suggestive undertones in favor of entertainment.

However, for one groom in Delhi, this carefree approach proved costly. His wedding was unexpectedly called off when he performed the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' during the celebration. The bride’s father found the song inappropriate and disrespectful, leading to a dramatic end to the wedding.

The groom had arrived at the venue surrounded by his baraat, excitedly greeted by friends and family. As the festivities intensified, his friends encouraged him to hit the dance floor. When a popular Bollywood track began playing, he eagerly joined in, entertaining the crowd with his lively moves.

What was meant to be a fun moment soon took a serious turn when the bride’s father intervened. Outraged by the song choice, he immediately called off the wedding, citing the selection as contrary to his family values. Despite the groom’s attempts to explain that the dance was meant to be lighthearted and fun, the father remained unmoved. He stood firm in his decision, barring any further contact between his daughter and the groom’s family.

Weddings being canceled for unusual reasons are not new. Last December, in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, a groom walked out of a wedding simply because the food was served late. Even more surprising, he married his cousin the same day. The bride’s family, shocked by the abrupt cancellation, filed a police complaint citing a financial loss of Rs 7 lakh due to the disrupted arrangements.

