The director of a branch of a well-known institution based in Delhi's Vasant Kunj has been booked on charges of alleged molestation after more than 15 girl students came forward with complaints, police said on Tuesday. "The Manager of an institution, has been accused of allegedly molesting about 15 girls of the institution in the Vasant Kunj area. A case has been registered at Vasant Kunj North PS, based on the statements of the girls. The accused has a luxury car with a fake number plate bearing the UN's number. The vehicle has been impounded, and upon further investigation, it was found that no such number has been issued. The Police are tracing the accused's location," officials informed on Wednesday.

Statements of around 15 students have been recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before a magistrate. DCP (South West) Amit Goel said, "The accused has been traced near Agra and he will be arrested soon."

During the investigation, police also recovered a luxury red Volvo car belonging to the accused. The vehicle was found with a fake United Nations (39 UN 1) number plate. Police confirmed that the number was not issued by the UN and was fabricated by the accused himself.

Officials added that the accused had earlier applied for anticipatory bail but later withdrew the plea.

Sources stated that the institution management has removed the accused from their position and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Delhi Police solves blind hit-and-run case

Earlier in another operation, Delhi Police has solved a blind hit-and-run case within eight days by apprehending the accused and recovering the offending vehicle in the South West district, informed the police. According to police, on September 15, around 1 pm, a PCR call was received at Vasant Vihar police station, reporting that car belonging to Mayank Jain had been hit by a another car between 2 am and 3 am at the Munirka flyover. When Jain stepped out of his vehicle, the driver allegedly hit him deliberately and fled from the spot. Jain, who sustained injuries, was admitted to RR Hospital, Dhaula Kuan, for treatment. Based on the complaint, a case under FIR No. 221/25 was registered at Vasant Vihar police station.

Police stated that more than 200 CCTV cameras installed along the Ring Road and its adjoining areas were scanned during the investigation. A suspected car with a broken front glass was identified. On verification, it was found that the registered owner of the vehicle had passed away two years ago, and the car was being used by his family members. During analysis of call records and route mapping through CCTV footage, it was established that Gaurav Bhardwaj, a resident of Greater Kailash Enclave-I, had taken the car to Dwarka on the night of the incident.

Police later found that the accused had replaced the damaged front glass at a mechanic shop in GK-I the next day. The broken glass was also recovered on September 20.On September 22, Bhardwaj was apprehended and, during interrogation, confessed to the crime. The car was also recovered at his instance, police added.

