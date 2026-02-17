Delhi University has prohibited all protests and meetings for one month, citing law and order concerns. This follows recent campus chaos during a protest over UGC equity guidelines, which led to clashes between student groups and assault allegations.

Delhi University on Tuesday prohibited meetings, processions, and protests for a period of one month. This comes days after chaos erupted at a protest demanding implementation of the new University Grants Commission (UGC) equity guidelines, which the Supreme Court put on hold, citing "complete vagueness" in the rules and potential misuse. The DU Proctor issued the order citing law and order concern in the University campuses.

Proctor's Order Cites Law and Order Concerns

"This order is issued in view of information received indicating that unrestricted public gatherings, processions, or demonstrations on campus may lead to obstruction of traffic, threats to human life, and disturbance of public peace. In the past, organisers have often failed to control such protests, which have escalated and spread widely, resulting in deterioration of law and order within the University campuses," the notification stated.

Delhi University prohibited holding of any public meeting, rally, dharna, protest, or agitation; Assembly of five or more persons; Carrying of any hazardous materials, including Mashals/Beacons/Torches; Engaging in any activity that may affect the general tranquillity of the public or the smooth flow of traffic; Shouting of slogans and making speeches, as per the order.

VC Urges Students to Maintain Harmony

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh urged students and teachers to maintain harmony and not engage in any activity that "increases mutual discord." "I request all teachers and students of Delhi University to maintain harmony among themselves. Do not engage in any activity that increases mutual discord and harms the image of the nation and the university. The incident at Delhi University yesterday is a cause for concern. Students from all states in India and from all communities study at the university. Social harmony is the greatest thing, and maintaining it is the duty of all of us," Yogesh Singh said in a statement shared from Delhi University's X handle.

Student Groups Clash During Protest

On Friday, a face-off between two student groups led to claims and counterclaims, with the groups accusing each other of violence and intimidation during a pro-UGC equity guidelines protest.

AISA Alleges Threats, Casteist Abuse

According to left backed students union-AISA some of the students were allegedly threatened and subjected to casteist abuse and slurs by the rival student group.

ABVP Alleges Assault on Journalist

Countering these allegations, ABVP alleged that a female journalist, associated with a YouTube channel, was allegedly assaulted by Left-backed student activists. ABVP said that the incident exposes the violent character of Left-affiliated student organisations, which otherwise claim to champion freedom of expression across universities in the country.

Journalist, Ruchi Tiwari, alleged that she was targeted by a mob of nearly 500 people. She claimed that the crowd turned violent after inquiring about her caste and identity while she was discharging her professional duties. "The entire crowd came towards me and attacked me. This is clear in the video. About 500 people attacked me. They only have fabricated narratives and allegations. The girls around me whispered rape threats in my ears just because I am a Brahmin; "aaj tu chal, tera nanga parade niklega," is what they said.

Background: Supreme Court Stays UGC Equity Guidelines

On January 29, the SC stayed the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, following nationwide uproar over alleged "discrimination" against the General Category in the regulations.

The Top Court said that, for now, the 2012 UGC regulations will continue to apply. The Court opined that there is complete vagueness in Regulation 3 (C) (which defines caste-based discrimination), and it can be misused. "The language needs to be re-modified," the Court said. After 75 years of trying to make a caste-less society, whether the direction of policy-making is progressive or tending towards a regressive approach, it asked.

The new regulations, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, require institutions to establish special committees and helplines to address complaints from students in the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories. (ANI)